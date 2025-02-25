Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024. Key results for the quarter and full year include (compared with the fourth quarter and full year of 2023):

Revenue of $613 million and $2.4 billion, increased 6% and 12%;

Gross profit of $214 million and $839 million, increased 9% and 18%;

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $58 million and $239 million, increased $14 million and $142 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $5.18, increased $0.30 and $3.07;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 and $5.62, increased $0.12 and $2.26;

Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million and $324 million, increased 19% and 43%; and

Free cash flow of $70 million and $208 million, increased $31 million and $110 million



“Itron’s fourth quarter results capped a successful year,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “Our team executed well, and our customers continue to accelerate the adoption of our grid edge intelligence platform. During the quarter, we set new company records, including Outcomes segment revenue, quarterly bookings, and total backlog of $4.7 billion.

“Looking ahead, Itron’s customers face a diverse set of challenges related to the management of energy and water resources which has created a substantial pipeline of opportunities for the company. We are eager to drive customer success in the navigation of the rapidly changing infrastructure landscape."

Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total fourth quarter revenue increased 6%, to $613 million. The increase was due to strong customer demand and operational performance.

Device Solutions revenue decreased (4%), or (5%) in constant currency, due primarily to decreased legacy electricity products.

Networked Solutions revenue increased 6%, due primarily to increased new project deployments and strong execution meeting customer demand.

Outcomes revenue increased 25%, due primarily to increased software and services.

Gross Margin

Total company gross margin of 34.9% increased 90 basis points from the prior year due to operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $151 million increased $4 million from the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating expenses of $143 million increased $8 million from the prior year.

GAAP operating income of $63 million was $13 million higher than the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating income of $71 million was $10 million higher than the prior year. Both GAAP and Non-GAAP increases were due primarily to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $58 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $44 million, or $0.96 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $62 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with $57 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80 million in the fourth quarter compared with $48 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $70 million in the fourth quarter compared with $39 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings and interest income.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was a record $4.7 billion compared with $4.5 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $1.4 billion, and bookings for the full year totaled $2.7 billion.

Q1 and Full Year 2025 Current Outlook

First quarter 2025 financial outlook:

Revenue between $610 and $620 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.25 and $1.35

Full year 2025 financial outlook:

Revenue between $2.4 to $2.5 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $5.20 to $5.60

Full year outlook assumes a stable market landscape and continuation of 2024 trade policies

Earnings Conference Call

Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10 a.m. EST on February 25, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations . Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through March 5, 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.itron.com/events-presentations .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Product revenues $ 532,401 $ 502,007 $ 2,131,379 $ 1,863,489 Service revenues 80,463 75,166 309,458 310,144 Total revenues 612,864 577,173 2,440,837 2,173,633 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 353,909 340,504 1,429,942 1,292,170 Service cost of revenues 45,075 40,279 171,578 167,555 Total cost of revenues 398,984 380,783 1,601,520 1,459,725 Gross profit 213,880 196,390 839,317 713,908 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 85,046 81,603 339,069 312,779 Research and development 58,343 53,919 215,034 208,688 Amortization of intangible assets 4,517 4,485 17,828 18,918 Restructuring 3,303 7,121 2,679 43,989 (Gain) loss on sale of business (59 ) (8 ) 597 667 Total operating expenses 151,150 147,120 575,207 585,041 Operating income 62,730 49,270 264,110 128,867 Other income (expense) Interest income 12,183 3,346 34,577 9,314 Interest expense (5,591 ) (1,870 ) (15,379 ) (8,349 ) Other income (expense), net 528 (1,284 ) 1,223 (2,446 ) Total other income (expense) 7,120 192 20,421 (1,481 ) Income before income taxes 69,850 49,462 284,531 127,386 Income tax provision (11,283 ) (4,555 ) (43,407 ) (29,068 ) Net income 58,567 44,907 241,124 98,318 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 460 521 2,019 1,395 Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 58,107 $ 44,386 $ 239,105 $ 96,923 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.29 $ 0.98 $ 5.27 $ 2.13 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.96 $ 5.18 $ 2.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 45,100 45,501 45,368 45,421 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,036 46,039 46,187 45,836





ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 107,373 $ 112,620 $ 473,329 $ 452,718 Networked Solutions 387,421 366,637 1,546,278 1,331,546 Outcomes 37,607 22,750 111,772 79,225 Total Company $ 532,401 $ 502,007 $ 2,131,379 $ 1,863,489 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 1,164 $ 923 $ 3,248 $ 3,008 Networked Solutions 25,721 24,285 103,797 118,745 Outcomes 53,578 49,958 202,413 188,391 Total Company $ 80,463 $ 75,166 $ 309,458 $ 310,144 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 108,537 $ 113,543 $ 476,577 $ 455,726 Networked Solutions 413,142 390,922 1,650,075 1,450,291 Outcomes 91,185 72,708 314,185 267,616 Total Company $ 612,864 $ 577,173 $ 2,440,837 $ 2,173,633 Gross profit Device Solutions $ 28,827 $ 30,566 $ 123,464 $ 105,917 Networked Solutions 144,950 136,873 597,780 499,725 Outcomes 40,103 28,951 118,073 108,266 Total Company $ 213,880 $ 196,390 $ 839,317 $ 713,908 Operating income Device Solutions $ 21,609 $ 19,853 $ 93,522 $ 65,690 Networked Solutions 107,309 102,869 456,662 368,921 Outcomes 20,802 14,479 51,730 50,346 Corporate unallocated (86,990 ) (87,931 ) (337,804 ) (356,090 ) Total Company $ 62,730 $ 49,270 $ 264,110 $ 128,867 Total Gross Margin 34.9 % 34.0 % 34.4 % 32.8 %





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,051,237 $ 302,049 Accounts receivable, net 350,473 303,821 Inventories 270,725 283,686 Other current assets 143,457 159,882 Total current assets 1,815,892 1,049,438 Property, plant, and equipment, net 115,428 128,806 Deferred tax assets, net 310,280 247,211 Other long-term assets 41,827 38,836 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 28,957 41,186 Intangible assets, net 43,109 46,282 Goodwill 1,052,130 1,052,504 Total assets $ 3,407,623 $ 2,604,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 144,929 $ 199,520 Other current liabilities 61,241 54,407 Wages and benefits payable 137,384 135,803 Taxes payable 19,689 8,636 Current portion of warranty 14,302 14,663 Unearned revenue 150,720 124,207 Total current liabilities 528,265 537,236 Long-term debt, net 1,242,424 454,827 Long-term warranty 7,839 7,501 Pension benefit obligation 59,537 63,887 Deferred tax liabilities, net 565 697 Operating lease liabilities 25,350 32,656 Other long-term obligations 132,215 176,028 Total liabilities 1,996,195 1,272,832 Equity Common stock 1,689,835 1,820,510 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (109,931 ) (81,190 ) Accumulated deficit (189,304 ) (428,409 ) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,390,600 1,310,911 Noncontrolling interests 20,828 20,520 Total equity 1,411,428 1,331,431 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,407,623 $ 2,604,263





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 241,124 $ 98,318 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 56,277 55,763 Non-cash operating lease expense 20,597 16,454 Stock-based compensation 43,874 28,357 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 5,489 3,664 Deferred taxes, net (38,791 ) (34,646 ) Loss on sale of business 597 667 Restructuring, non-cash (191 ) 385 Other adjustments, net (895 ) (169 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business: Accounts receivable (49,138 ) (19,494 ) Inventories 5,969 (52,118 ) Other current assets 15,165 (42,410 ) Other long-term assets (6,789 ) 2,317 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (35,388 ) (43,657 ) Wages and benefits payable 3,784 44,700 Unearned revenue 29,319 28,329 Warranty 210 (3,778 ) Restructuring (31,011 ) 29,866 Other operating, net (22,027 ) 12,423 Net cash provided by operating activities 238,175 124,971 Investing activities Net proceeds (payments) related to the sale of business 405 (772 ) Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (30,562 ) (26,884 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash equivalents acquired (34,105 ) — Other investing, net 850 4,348 Net cash used in investing activities (63,412 ) (23,308 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 805,000 — Issuance of common stock 8,321 3,674 Payments on call spread for convertible offering (108,997 ) — Repurchase of common stock (100,000 ) — Prepaid debt fees (21,872 ) (2,471 ) Other financing, net (2,879 ) (4,711 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 579,573 (3,508 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,148 ) 1,887 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 749,188 100,042 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 302,049 202,007 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,051,237 $ 302,049

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 151,150 $ 147,120 $ 575,207 $ 585,041 Amortization of intangible assets (4,517 ) (4,485 ) (17,828 ) (18,918 ) Restructuring (3,303 ) (7,121 ) (2,679 ) (43,989 ) Gain (loss) on sale of business 59 8 (597 ) (667 ) Strategic initiative — — — 5 Acquisition and integration (67 ) (27 ) (723 ) (144 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 143,322 $ 135,495 $ 553,380 $ 521,328 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income $ 62,730 $ 49,270 $ 264,110 $ 128,867 Amortization of intangible assets 4,517 4,485 17,828 18,918 Restructuring 3,303 7,121 2,679 43,989 (Gain) loss on sale of business (59 ) (8 ) 597 667 Strategic initiative — — — (5 ) Acquisition and integration 67 27 723 144 Non-GAAP operating income $ 70,558 $ 60,895 $ 285,937 $ 192,580 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 58,107 $ 44,386 $ 239,105 $ 96,923 Amortization of intangible assets 4,517 4,485 17,828 18,918 Amortization of debt placement fees 1,776 860 5,314 3,489 Restructuring 3,303 7,121 2,679 43,989 (Gain) loss on sale of business (59 ) (8 ) 597 667 Strategic initiative — — — (5 ) Acquisition and integration 67 27 723 144 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5,555 ) (183 ) (6,446 ) (10,339 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 62,156 $ 56,688 $ 259,800 $ 153,786 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.35 $ 1.23 $ 5.62 $ 3.36 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,036 46,039 46,187 45,836 ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 58,107 $ 44,386 $ 239,105 $ 96,923 Interest income (12,183 ) (3,346 ) (34,577 ) (9,314 ) Interest expense 5,591 1,870 15,379 8,349 Income tax provision 11,283 4,555 43,407 29,068 Depreciation and amortization 15,298 13,750 56,277 55,763 Restructuring 3,303 7,121 2,679 43,989 (Gain) loss on sale of business (59 ) (8 ) 597 667 Strategic initiative — — — (5 ) Acquisition and integration 67 27 723 144 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,407 $ 68,355 $ 323,590 $ 225,584 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 79,849 $ 47,895 $ 238,175 $ 124,971 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (9,684 ) (8,580 ) (30,562 ) (26,884 ) Free Cash Flow $ 70,165 $ 39,315 $ 207,613 $ 98,087

