Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024. Key results for the quarter and full year include (compared with the fourth quarter and full year of 2023):

  • Revenue of $613 million and $2.4 billion, increased 6% and 12%;
  • Gross profit of $214 million and $839 million, increased 9% and 18%;
  • GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $58 million and $239 million, increased $14 million and $142 million;
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $5.18, increased $0.30 and $3.07;
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 and $5.62, increased $0.12 and $2.26;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million and $324 million, increased 19% and 43%; and
  • Free cash flow of $70 million and $208 million, increased $31 million and $110 million

“Itron’s fourth quarter results capped a successful year,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “Our team executed well, and our customers continue to accelerate the adoption of our grid edge intelligence platform. During the quarter, we set new company records, including Outcomes segment revenue, quarterly bookings, and total backlog of $4.7 billion.

“Looking ahead, Itron’s customers face a diverse set of challenges related to the management of energy and water resources which has created a substantial pipeline of opportunities for the company. We are eager to drive customer success in the navigation of the rapidly changing infrastructure landscape."

Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total fourth quarter revenue increased 6%, to $613 million. The increase was due to strong customer demand and operational performance.

Device Solutions revenue decreased (4%), or (5%) in constant currency, due primarily to decreased legacy electricity products.

Networked Solutions revenue increased 6%, due primarily to increased new project deployments and strong execution meeting customer demand.

Outcomes revenue increased 25%, due primarily to increased software and services.

Gross Margin
Total company gross margin of 34.9% increased 90 basis points from the prior year due to operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income
GAAP operating expenses of $151 million increased $4 million from the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating expenses of $143 million increased $8 million from the prior year.

GAAP operating income of $63 million was $13 million higher than the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating income of $71 million was $10 million higher than the prior year. Both GAAP and Non-GAAP increases were due primarily to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)
Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $58 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $44 million, or $0.96 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $62 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with $57 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80 million in the fourth quarter compared with $48 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $70 million in the fourth quarter compared with $39 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings and interest income.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was a record $4.7 billion compared with $4.5 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $1.4 billion, and bookings for the full year totaled $2.7 billion.

Q1 and Full Year 2025 Current Outlook

First quarter 2025 financial outlook:

  • Revenue between $610 and $620 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.25 and $1.35

Full year 2025 financial outlook:

  • Revenue between $2.4 to $2.5 billion
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $5.20 to $5.60

Full year outlook assumes a stable market landscape and continuation of 2024 trade policies

Earnings Conference Call
Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10 a.m. EST on February 25, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through March 5, 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.itron.com/events-presentations.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
512-560-1172

David Means
Director, Investor Relations
737-242-8448
Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc
  • X: https://x.com/ItronInc
  • Newsroom: https://na.itron.com/newsroom
  • Blog: https://blogs.itron.com
ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
               
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)        
      Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
        2024     2023       2024     2023  
Revenues          
  Product revenues $ 532,401   $ 502,007     $ 2,131,379   $ 1,863,489  
  Service revenues   80,463     75,166       309,458     310,144  
    Total revenues   612,864     577,173       2,440,837     2,173,633  
Cost of revenues          
  Product cost of revenues   353,909     340,504       1,429,942     1,292,170  
  Service cost of revenues   45,075     40,279       171,578     167,555  
    Total cost of revenues   398,984     380,783       1,601,520     1,459,725  
               
Gross profit   213,880     196,390       839,317     713,908  
               
Operating expenses          
  Sales, general and administrative   85,046     81,603       339,069     312,779  
  Research and development   58,343     53,919       215,034     208,688  
  Amortization of intangible assets   4,517     4,485       17,828     18,918  
  Restructuring   3,303     7,121       2,679     43,989  
  (Gain) loss on sale of business   (59 )   (8 )     597     667  
    Total operating expenses   151,150     147,120       575,207     585,041  
               
Operating income   62,730     49,270       264,110     128,867  
Other income (expense)          
  Interest income   12,183     3,346       34,577     9,314  
  Interest expense   (5,591 )   (1,870 )     (15,379 )   (8,349 )
  Other income (expense), net   528     (1,284 )     1,223     (2,446 )
    Total other income (expense)   7,120     192       20,421     (1,481 )
               
Income before income taxes   69,850     49,462       284,531     127,386  
Income tax provision   (11,283 )   (4,555 )     (43,407 )   (29,068 )
Net income   58,567     44,907       241,124     98,318  
  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   460     521       2,019     1,395  
Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 58,107   $ 44,386     $ 239,105   $ 96,923  
               
Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.29   $ 0.98     $ 5.27   $ 2.13  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.26   $ 0.96     $ 5.18   $ 2.11  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic   45,100     45,501       45,368     45,421  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted   46,036     46,039       46,187     45,836  
                           


ITRON, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
                 
(Unaudited, in thousands)            
      Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
        2024     2023       2024     2023    
Product revenues            
  Device Solutions $ 107,373   $ 112,620     $ 473,329   $ 452,718    
  Networked Solutions   387,421     366,637       1,546,278     1,331,546    
  Outcomes   37,607     22,750       111,772     79,225    
    Total Company $ 532,401   $ 502,007     $ 2,131,379   $ 1,863,489    
                 
Service revenues            
  Device Solutions $ 1,164   $ 923     $ 3,248   $ 3,008    
  Networked Solutions   25,721     24,285       103,797     118,745    
  Outcomes   53,578     49,958       202,413     188,391    
    Total Company $ 80,463   $ 75,166     $ 309,458   $ 310,144    
                 
Total revenues            
  Device Solutions $ 108,537   $ 113,543     $ 476,577   $ 455,726    
  Networked Solutions   413,142     390,922       1,650,075     1,450,291    
  Outcomes   91,185     72,708       314,185     267,616    
    Total Company $ 612,864   $ 577,173     $ 2,440,837   $ 2,173,633    
                 
Gross profit            
  Device Solutions $ 28,827   $ 30,566     $ 123,464   $ 105,917    
  Networked Solutions   144,950     136,873       597,780     499,725    
  Outcomes   40,103     28,951       118,073     108,266    
    Total Company $ 213,880   $ 196,390     $ 839,317   $ 713,908    
                 
Operating income            
  Device Solutions $ 21,609   $ 19,853     $ 93,522   $ 65,690    
  Networked Solutions   107,309     102,869       456,662     368,921    
  Outcomes   20,802     14,479       51,730     50,346    
  Corporate unallocated   (86,990 )   (87,931 )     (337,804 )   (356,090 )  
    Total Company $ 62,730   $ 49,270     $ 264,110   $ 128,867    
                 
Total Gross Margin   34.9 %   34.0 %     34.4 %   32.8 %  
                             


ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
(Unaudited, in thousands)    
      December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
ASSETS    
Current assets    
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,051,237   $ 302,049  
  Accounts receivable, net   350,473     303,821  
  Inventories   270,725     283,686  
  Other current assets   143,457     159,882  
    Total current assets   1,815,892     1,049,438  
         
Property, plant, and equipment, net   115,428     128,806  
Deferred tax assets, net   310,280     247,211  
Other long-term assets   41,827     38,836  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   28,957     41,186  
Intangible assets, net   43,109     46,282  
Goodwill   1,052,130     1,052,504  
    Total assets $ 3,407,623   $ 2,604,263  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
  Accounts payable $ 144,929   $ 199,520  
  Other current liabilities   61,241     54,407  
  Wages and benefits payable   137,384     135,803  
  Taxes payable   19,689     8,636  
  Current portion of warranty   14,302     14,663  
  Unearned revenue   150,720     124,207  
    Total current liabilities   528,265     537,236  
         
Long-term debt, net   1,242,424     454,827  
Long-term warranty   7,839     7,501  
Pension benefit obligation   59,537     63,887  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   565     697  
Operating lease liabilities   25,350     32,656  
Other long-term obligations   132,215     176,028  
    Total liabilities   1,996,195     1,272,832  
         
Equity    
  Common stock   1,689,835     1,820,510  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (109,931 )   (81,190 )
  Accumulated deficit   (189,304 )   (428,409 )
    Total Itron, Inc. shareholders’ equity   1,390,600     1,310,911  
  Noncontrolling interests   20,828     20,520  
    Total equity   1,411,428     1,331,431  
    Total liabilities and equity $ 3,407,623   $ 2,604,263  


 
ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
         
(Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended
December 31,
        2024     2023  
Operating activities    
  Net income $ 241,124   $ 98,318  
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
    Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets   56,277     55,763  
    Non-cash operating lease expense   20,597     16,454  
    Stock-based compensation   43,874     28,357  
    Amortization of prepaid debt fees   5,489     3,664  
    Deferred taxes, net   (38,791 )   (34,646 )
    Loss on sale of business   597     667  
    Restructuring, non-cash   (191 )   385  
    Other adjustments, net   (895 )   (169 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:    
  Accounts receivable   (49,138 )   (19,494 )
  Inventories   5,969     (52,118 )
  Other current assets   15,165     (42,410 )
  Other long-term assets   (6,789 )   2,317  
  Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable   (35,388 )   (43,657 )
  Wages and benefits payable   3,784     44,700  
  Unearned revenue   29,319     28,329  
  Warranty   210     (3,778 )
  Restructuring   (31,011 )   29,866  
  Other operating, net   (22,027 )   12,423  
    Net cash provided by operating activities   238,175     124,971  
         
Investing activities    
  Net proceeds (payments) related to the sale of business   405     (772 )
  Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment   (30,562 )   (26,884 )
  Business acquisitions, net of cash equivalents acquired   (34,105 )    
  Other investing, net   850     4,348  
    Net cash used in investing activities   (63,412 )   (23,308 )
         
Financing activities    
  Proceeds from borrowings   805,000      
  Issuance of common stock   8,321     3,674  
  Payments on call spread for convertible offering   (108,997 )    
  Repurchase of common stock   (100,000 )    
  Prepaid debt fees   (21,872 )   (2,471 )
  Other financing, net   (2,879 )   (4,711 )
    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   579,573     (3,508 )
         
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (5,148 )   1,887  
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   749,188     100,042  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   302,049     202,007  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,051,237   $ 302,049  

 

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                 
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)          
                 
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
          2024     2023       2024     2023  
  NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES          
    GAAP operating expenses $ 151,150   $ 147,120     $ 575,207   $ 585,041  
      Amortization of intangible assets   (4,517 )   (4,485 )     (17,828 )   (18,918 )
      Restructuring   (3,303 )   (7,121 )     (2,679 )   (43,989 )
      Gain (loss) on sale of business   59     8       (597 )   (667 )
      Strategic initiative                 5  
      Acquisition and integration   (67 )   (27 )     (723 )   (144 )
    Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 143,322   $ 135,495     $ 553,380   $ 521,328  
                 
  NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME          
    GAAP operating income $ 62,730   $ 49,270     $ 264,110   $ 128,867  
      Amortization of intangible assets   4,517     4,485       17,828     18,918  
      Restructuring   3,303     7,121       2,679     43,989  
      (Gain) loss on sale of business   (59 )   (8 )     597     667  
      Strategic initiative                 (5 )
      Acquisition and integration   67     27       723     144  
    Non-GAAP operating income $ 70,558   $ 60,895     $ 285,937   $ 192,580  
                 
  NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS          
    GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 58,107   $ 44,386     $ 239,105   $ 96,923  
      Amortization of intangible assets   4,517     4,485       17,828     18,918  
      Amortization of debt placement fees   1,776     860       5,314     3,489  
      Restructuring   3,303     7,121       2,679     43,989  
      (Gain) loss on sale of business   (59 )   (8 )     597     667  
      Strategic initiative                 (5 )
      Acquisition and integration   67     27       723     144  
      Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (5,555 )   (183 )     (6,446 )   (10,339 )
    Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 62,156   $ 56,688     $ 259,800   $ 153,786  
                 
    Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.35   $ 1.23     $ 5.62   $ 3.36  
                 
    Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted   46,036     46,039       46,187     45,836  
                 
                 
ITRON, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023       2024     2023  
  ADJUSTED EBITDA          
    GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 58,107   $ 44,386     $ 239,105   $ 96,923  
      Interest income   (12,183 )   (3,346 )     (34,577 )   (9,314 )
      Interest expense   5,591     1,870       15,379     8,349  
      Income tax provision   11,283     4,555       43,407     29,068  
      Depreciation and amortization   15,298     13,750       56,277     55,763  
      Restructuring   3,303     7,121       2,679     43,989  
      (Gain) loss on sale of business   (59 )   (8 )     597     667  
      Strategic initiative                 (5 )
      Acquisition and integration   67     27       723     144  
    Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,407   $ 68,355     $ 323,590   $ 225,584  
                 
  FREE CASH FLOW          
    Net cash provided by operating activities $ 79,849   $ 47,895     $ 238,175   $ 124,971  
      Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment   (9,684 )   (8,580 )     (30,562 )   (26,884 )
    Free Cash Flow $ 70,165   $ 39,315     $ 207,613   $ 98,087  

