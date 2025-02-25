Banzai Launches CreateStudio 4.0, with Major A.I. Enhancements for Video Creation

CreateStudio 4.0 Introduces New A.I. Builders, Hook Generators & Assistant, and Improved Audio Visualizer, Call to Action, and UI Improvements

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced the launch of CreateStudio 4.0, the latest version of its award-winning video creation app developed by its Vidello subsidiary.

Vidello’s flagship product, CreateStudio, is a top-rated video creation app that enables users to produce eye-catching 3D character animations for social media and websites. Recognized as a Top 3 Best Rated product in the video maker category by Capterra and a High Performer by G21, CreateStudio continues to redefine video content creation.

CreateStudio 4.0 was designed to help users build videos easier and faster with the power of A.I. The latest update includes three new A.I.-powered video builders:

Video Sales Letter (VSL) Builder: Answer seven simple questions about your product or service, and CreateStudio’s A.I. generates a compelling video sales script to help you sell effectively.

Answer seven simple questions about your product or service, and CreateStudio’s A.I. generates a compelling video sales script to help you sell effectively. Explainer Video Builder: Quickly create an animated explainer video by providing a brief description, and selecting a 3D character, narrator, and music genre. The CreateStudio's A.I. will then build an engaging animated 3D explainer video project for you.

Quickly create an animated explainer video by providing a brief description, and selecting a 3D character, narrator, and music genre. The CreateStudio's A.I. will then build an engaging animated 3D explainer video project for you. A.I. Shorts Builder: Effortlessly generate social media-ready content. The A.I. creates scripts, voiceovers, images, and music, delivering a fully edited short video optimized for engagement.



CreateStudio 4.0 Additional Features:

Audio Visualizer - Connect an audio track to display animated waveforms that show beats. This is great for music tracks, podcasts, and showcasing beats in an engaging way.

- Connect an audio track to display animated waveforms that show beats. This is great for music tracks, podcasts, and showcasing beats in an engaging way. Call to Action - Drag and drop pre-made call-to-action scenes to the end of your videos to seamlessly enhance their effectiveness.

- Drag and drop pre-made call-to-action scenes to the end of your videos to seamlessly enhance their effectiveness. A.I. Hook Generator - Easily add an automatic hook title to any video. Just turn it on, and the A.I. will analyze the content of your video project to create an engaging title. This title will be displayed for the first few seconds of your video, designed to capture the attention of viewers scrolling through social media.

- Easily add an automatic hook title to any video. Just turn it on, and the A.I. will analyze the content of your video project to create an engaging title. This title will be displayed for the first few seconds of your video, designed to capture the attention of viewers scrolling through social media. Image & Video Swap - Replace any image with a video—or vice versa—with a single click.

- Replace any image with a video—or vice versa—with a single click. UI Improvements - A redesigned, color-coded timeline featuring video and image thumbnails for improved navigation.

- A redesigned, color-coded timeline featuring video and image thumbnails for improved navigation. A.I. Assistant - Includes A.I.-powered tools for image generation, text removal, image upscaling, object removal, background removal, and voiceover creation.

- Includes A.I.-powered tools for image generation, text removal, image upscaling, object removal, background removal, and voiceover creation. Publish Scenes - Publish individual scenes inside of a project.



Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai, commented, “CreateStudio 4.0 is the result of valuable Vidello customer feedback and incorporates powerful new A.I. technology. This release empowers creators, business owners, and marketers with the easiest-to-use 3D animation software, enabling them to create high-impact videos that educate, explain, and sell anything online. We are excited for our existing and new users to experience the strength and versatility that this new software version offers."

About Vidello

Vidello is a video hosting and marketing suite which provides online businesses with the essential marketing and hosting tools to assist in growing business through video. To learn more about the company visit www.vidello.com .

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Cisco, New York Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

BNZI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Media

Rachel Meyrowitz

Director, Demand Generation, Banzai

media@banzai.io

