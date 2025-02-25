Midori & Friends Welcomes Hiroshi Kawano to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midori & Friends, a leading music education nonprofit organization, today announced the appointment of Hiroshi Kawano to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kawano currently serves as Head of Japanese Corporate Banking Division at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Mr. Kawano brings over 25 years of extensive financial expertise and leadership experience to the board. In his current role at MUFG, which he has held since May 2023, he oversees Japanese corporate banking operations throughout the Americas region. Previously, as Executive Officer and Managing Director and Head of Global Planning from June 2021, he successfully led MUFG's international operations planning, with a focus on U.S. and EMEA markets. He also played a pivotal role in the strategic sale of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp as the Tokyo Transition Management Office lead.

His prior positions include Managing Director and Deputy Head of Corporate Planning Division in Tokyo, where he drove transformational management initiatives, and Chief Manager of the Global Commercial Banking Planning Division, overseeing business development in the Pacific Rim area. Mr. Kawano's experience also includes five years at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley's M&A division and various corporate finance roles serving large Japanese corporations both in Japan and the United States.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as a board member of this esteemed music organization," said Mr. Kawano. "I believe that music has the power to transform lives, and I am thrilled to contribute to the growth and success of this organization, fostering a vibrant community of children and educators."

Howard Sendrovitz, President of the Board of Directors at Midori & Friends, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Hiroshi Kawano to our Board of Directors. His exceptional leadership experience and deep understanding of both American and Japanese business cultures will be invaluable as we continue to expand our music education programs. Mr. Kawano's passion for the arts and commitment to community development align perfectly with our mission to transform young lives through music education."

Mr. Kawano holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Hitotsubashi University.

About Midori & Friends:

Midori & Friends harnesses the power of music to transform the lives of children and enrich their communities. Through accessible music education programs, Midori & Friends cultivates the joy of learning, a spirit of service, and courageous self-expression for all, illuminating pathways to a brighter future. For more information about Midori & Friends and its programs, visit www.midoriandfriends.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdb1cb17-41be-488b-bf23-149efa708248

Media Contact: Craig Sabbatino 212.767.1300, ext. 701 csabbatino@midoriandfriends.org Note to Media: Images available upon request.

