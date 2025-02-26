Wings of Growth Launches Accelerator Program for Reentry, Veteran & First Responder Entrepreneurs

Empowering underserved communities through mentorship and resources is at the heart of our mission."” — Kiley Doll

CULPEPER, VA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wings of Growth, a leading non-profit organization committed to uplifting underserved communities, proudly announces the launch of its 12-week Accelerator Program designed to empower entrepreneurs from the reentry, veteran, and first responder communities. This transformative initiative aims to help participants turn their business ideas into thriving ventures while fostering economic growth and personal success.

The program will select 10 entrepreneurs per cohort and provide them with:

1. Expert mentorship from seasoned business leaders

2. Comprehensive business training covering planning, marketing, and finance

3. Access to vital resources and networks for long-term success

The accelerator is tailored for individuals who have faced systemic barriers—such as formerly incarcerated individuals, military veterans, and first responders—equipping them with the skills and support needed to overcome challenges and build sustainable businesses.

"We are thrilled to launch this accelerator and stand behind those who have served or faced unique life challenges," said John Smith, Founder of Wings of Growth. "Entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for positive change, and we are committed to providing the guidance and resources needed to turn ideas into impactful businesses."

Key Program Details:

- Duration: 12 weeks (Virtual)

- Cost: Free for accepted participants

- Start Date: September (Applications now open)

- Accessibility: 100% virtual to accommodate participants nationwide

Beyond the accelerator, alumni will gain continued access to funding opportunities, networking events, and ongoing mentorship, ensuring long-term growth and success.

Apply Now: Interested entrepreneurs can apply for the first cohort by visiting www.wingsofgrowth.org. Spaces are limited, so early application is encouraged.

About Wings of Growth:

Wings of Growth is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals in underserved communities by providing resources, mentorship, and training that foster sustainable economic growth and personal development.

