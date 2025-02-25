Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (“Twin Hospitality”) (NASDAQ: TWNP), the operating unit for the Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 5:15 PM ET. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. or 1-201-689-8263 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, March 13, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13751621. Hosting the call will be Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts around the world with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. Twin Peaks, known as the ultimate sports lodge, is an award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand with approximately 115 locations across 27 states and Mexico and is known for its made-from-scratch food, 29-degree draft beer, innovative cocktail program and sports on wall-to-wall televisions. Smokey Bones is a full-service, meat-centric restaurant brand specializing in ribs and a variety of other slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and seared meats, along with a full bar.

Investor Relations:

ICR

ir@twinpeaksrestaurant.com

Media Relations:

Destinee Rollins

destinee.rollins@tprest.com

