GDEV Provides Clarification In Respect Of Previously Announced Special Cash Dividend

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (Nasdaq: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the “Company”), today issued a clarification in respect of its previously announced one-time, nonrecurring special cash dividend of $3.31 per share, payable on March 11, 2025, to the Company’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2025. According to Nasdaq, the ex-dividend date for Nasdaq trading will be March 12, 2025.

Nasdaq Rule 11140(b)(2) provides that if the value of a cash dividend is 25% or greater than the value of the subject security, the ex-dividend date will be the first business day following the payable date. According to Nasdaq, the value of the subject security is based upon the closing bid price as of the last trading date before the public announcement of the cash dividend. The closing bid price of GDEV shares as of February 20, 2025, the last trading date before the Company’s public announcement of the special dividend, was $12.82.

On March 12, 2025, the ex-dividend date, Nasdaq will reset the opening trading price of GDEV’s ordinary shares to reflect the payment of the special dividend. While an investor generally needs to own the shares on the payable date to be entitled to the special dividend, investors should consult with their financial advisors as to their entitlement to the special dividend. The trading price for GDEV’s ordinary shares on the ex-dividend date is expected to be lower than the closing price on March 11, 2025, the last trading date before the ex-dividend date, to reflect the amount of the special dividend. On and after the ex-dividend date, purchasers of GDEV’s ordinary shares will have no right to receive the special dividend with respect to those newly purchased ordinary shares.

About GDEV Inc.

GDEV is a gaming and entertainment holding company, focused on development and growth of its franchise portfolio across various genres and platforms. With a diverse range of subsidiaries including Nexters and Cubic Games, among others, GDEV strives to create games that will inspire and engage millions of players for years to come. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Hoppers, Pixel Gun 3D and others have accumulated over 550 million installs and $2.5 billion of bookings worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gdev.inc.

