Bango launches world’s first all-in-one Super Bundling technology

New DVM technology enables anyone to build and manage a Super Bundling subscriptions hub, delivering sophisticated, multi-product consumer bundles

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO) today announces the launch of the world’s first all-in-one technology for Super Bundling, allowing any business to build and launch a state-of-the art subscriptions hub.

The new technology is part of the latest Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) product release from Bango, which is used by leading subscriptions hubs like Verizon +play and Optus SubHub.



The need for this technology follows rising demand from subscribers, with research from Bango showing that 35% have lost track of how much they pay for subscriptions, while 49% are annoyed they can’t manage all of their accounts and services in one place. As a result, 73% now want one single ‘hub’ for subscriptions.

Super Bundling subscriptions hubs are increasingly used by telcos, banks and retailers to drive customer engagement, build loyalty and unlock new revenue streams, with 88% of telco leaders planning to launch a subscriptions hub.

The new Digital Vending Machine CX provides the key functionality needed to deliver an all-in-one Super Bundling product, allowing telcos, banks, retailers and other businesses to:

Quickly launch a branded subscriptions hub with pre-built, responsive, templates for desktop and mobile screens

Connect and offer sophisticated deals with hundreds of subscription partners including leading streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and YouTube Premium

Analyze the performance of subscriptions, bundles and offers, tracking trends in activations and cancellations in real time



Bango estimates that this white-label solution will save telcos and other resellers up to 18 months when developing and launching subscriptions hubs in future.

Bundling just got easier

The new DVM CX is one part of a wider update to the Digital Vending Machine®, designed to make all forms of subscription bundling easier for any content provider or reseller, from end to end.

Key features of the new end-to-end update include:

Offer m anagement in cluding plan lifecycle : Effortlessly create and manage simple to complex subscription bundles with flexible pricing, discounts, and phased plans. Our powerful tools cut setup time from days to minutes, ensuring agility in launching and optimizing offers.

Effortlessly create and manage simple to complex subscription bundles with flexible pricing, discounts, and phased plans. Our powerful tools cut setup time from days to minutes, ensuring agility in launching and optimizing offers. Migration engine: Migrate existing, live consumer subscriptions onto a Super Bundling hub with no loss of service.



Migrate existing, live consumer subscriptions onto a Super Bundling hub with no loss of service. Offer orchestration : Seamless, automated workflows that instantly activate subscriptions when customers select an offer. No delays, no friction - just fast, effortless onboarding.



: Seamless, automated workflows that instantly activate subscriptions when customers select an offer. No delays, no friction - just fast, effortless onboarding. Smart top ups: Purpose built to support Top Up business models for offers, providing hassle-free subscription top-ups and renewals without interrupting the subscriber’s service



Purpose built to support Top Up business models for offers, providing hassle-free subscription top-ups and renewals without interrupting the subscriber’s service Partner discovery: Explore and connect with over 100+ subscription services in the DVM ecosystem.



This update is designed to break the current gridlock which is slowing down the creation and launch of subscription bundles and preventing many businesses from entering the market.

As Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango explains: "For a growing number of subscribers, subscriptions are no longer experienced as a series of one-by-one direct purchases. Subscribers now want to combine services, create bespoke deals, renew on their own terms, and pay through a single, consolidated, transparent bill. This enhanced DVM enables many more businesses to provide this all-in-one experience, giving subscribers the flexibility and control they demand.

“As telcos, retailers and banks start to offer these sophisticated subscription bundles, the DVM removes the roadblocks. By eliminating complex set-up and protracted launch schedules through more powerful technology, we’ve streamlined the entire process from end-to-end, while providing access to an ecosystem of over 100 subscription providers. The new configurable DVM CX is the final piece of this puzzle, opening up all-in-one Super Bundling to the market at large.”

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

