New APR Energy Deploys 100MW+ of Mobile Gas Turbines for U.S. Based AI Hyperscaler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New APR Energy LLC (“New APR Energy”) , a global leader in fast-track energy solutions, is deploying four mobile gas turbines providing 100MW+ of dedicated behind-the-meter power to a major U.S.-based AI hyperscaler. New APR Energy is expected to complete the installation in the next 10 days with the support of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duostech”) (Nasdaq: DUOT).





Securing power solutions from local utilities has become a challenge for data center expansion. New APR Energy’s mobile gas turbine fleet offers a fast and flexible alternative that can accelerate a data center developer’s project timeline and scalability.

The gas turbines being deployed are part of a portfolio of power generation assets owned by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”). Fortress recently announced the acquisition of the 850MW power generation portfolio from the original APR Energy, a subsidiary of Atlas Corporation, and a concurrent agreement with Duostech to assist in overseeing the management and deployment of the assets. New APR Energy, through an asset management agreement with Duostech, is led by members of the former APR Energy management team who successfully installed and operated over 1.5GW of fast power between 2016 and 2020.

Chuck Ferry, the Chairman and CEO for New APR Energy and CEO at Duostech said, “We are excited to deploy New APR Energy’s first 100MW to a U.S.-based data center. This deployment is a good proof point for our investment thesis for Behind-the-Meter power demand. We are currently in discussions with many other data center operators and hyperscalers seeking similar support and expect to announce more deployments in the coming weeks. It is also a real pleasure to have reunited many of my former APR Energy teammates with our Duostech staff to see immediate success in the power and data center sector. This talented and experienced team has years of practical experience deploying and operating these assets.”

About New APR Energy

New APR Energy, based in Jacksonville, Florida, provides rapidly deployable mobile power to data center and utility operators for emergency, temporary, bridging, and permanent energy solutions. The New APR team has over 100 years of experience installing fast power plants using mobile gas turbines in the U.S. and internationally. New APR Energy creates unique value through delivering large-scale power projects anywhere in the world in weeks and months versus the typical 2-5 years required to construct a permanent power plant. For more information, please visit www.aprenergy.com .

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $49 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information, please visit www.fortress.com .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, operates in three major lines of business: Machine Vision/AI Intelligent Technology, Edge Data Center Infrastructure, and Power Solutions. For more information, visit www.duostech.com .

