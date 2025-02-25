American Oncology Network Launches Cloud-Based Laboratory Information System to Streamline Pathology Reporting for Oncologists

SigmaCore’s easy-to-use platform, LabVizor integrates complex pathology reports into a streamlined, comprehensive system to enhance efficiency for AON’s pathology and oncology labs

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, is proud to announce the launch of LabVizor (LV), an advanced cloud-based anatomic pathology laboratory information system (LIS) developed by pathology practice management consultancy, SigmaCore. This marks a significant milestone in AON’s ongoing commitment to delivering pathology solutions to improve cancer diagnosis, reporting, and patient care.

LabVizor, the product of over 12 years of development by industry experts, is a HIPAA-compliant LIS designed specifically for the unique needs of oncologists and pathologists. Founded by hematopathologist Dr. Aamir Ehsan and Atiq Malik, Executive Vice President of IT at SigmaCore, LabVizor offers an easy-to-use platform that integrates complex pathology reports into a streamlined, comprehensive system for hematopathology and oncology, focusing on operational excellence and efficiency for pathology and oncology labs worldwide.

“We are thrilled that AON has chosen LabVizor to enhance its diagnostic workflows,” said Dr. Aamir Ehsan, CEO of SigmaCore. “Our platform is designed to improve operational efficiency across all levels – from the lab to clinical decision-making – and we are excited to see how AON’s teams will benefit from its seamless integration, whether it’s an oncologist reviewing test results or a laboratory manager optimizing workflows.”

LabVizor is fully integrated with AON’s electronic medical record (EMR) system, enabling bidirectional data exchange. This integration allows oncology teams to access complex and individual reports with ease, including those for bone marrow morphology, digital pathology, flow cytometry, cytogenetics, FISH analysis, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). These reports are presented in an intuitive, easy-to-read format, helping oncologists make faster and more accurate clinical decisions. With its cloud-based infrastructure, LabVizor offers scalability and flexibility, ensuring that AON’s network can continue to evolve and grow.

Key features of LabVizor include:



Pre-Accessioning : A powerful feature that helps laboratories plan workflows and improve sample accountability, reducing the risk of lost samples.

: A powerful feature that helps laboratories plan workflows and improve sample accountability, reducing the risk of lost samples. Integrated Reporting : Seamless presentation of complex diagnostic information, from test orders and add-ons to detailed reports and results.

: Seamless presentation of complex diagnostic information, from test orders and add-ons to detailed reports and results. User-Friendly Dashboard : A modern, customizable dashboard that provides users with a comprehensive view of lab operations, including QA metrics, turnaround time (TAT) monitoring , and real-time performance tracking.

: A modern, customizable dashboard that provides users with a comprehensive view of lab operations, including , and real-time performance tracking. Prefix based customization of reports

Data Analytics : LabVizor offers internal and external data elements that support clinical guidelines, revenue monitoring, and clinical trial insights, empowering users to generate meaningful data-driven reports.

: LabVizor offers internal and external data elements that support clinical guidelines, revenue monitoring, and clinical trial insights, empowering users to generate meaningful data-driven reports. Collaboration Tools: Built-in chat and comment features, co-signatures, and easy communication among team members for more effective workflow management.

“AON is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance cancer care and streamline workflows for our providers,” said AON CEO Todd Schonherz. “Integrating LabVizor aligns with our mission to provide efficient, high-quality, patient-centered oncology services. By equipping our teams with this advanced system, we are improving diagnostic accuracy and ensuring oncologists have seamless access to critical pathology insights, ultimately benefiting the patients we serve.”

“We are delighted to announce the integration of LabVizor,” said Mark Moch, American Oncology Network’s chief information officer. “Launching a laboratory information system that utilizes the latest advanced technology to improve cancer diagnosis, reporting, and patient care is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-first cancer care in local communities nationwide.”

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About SigmaCore

SigmaCore is a pathology practice management consultancy that offers a unique and innovative approach to empowering pathologists – whether working solo or in small or large group practices. SigmaCore has created a platform by pathologists for pathologists to build, manage and optimize pathology practices everywhere. For more information, please visit Sigmacore.us.

About LabVizor

LabVizor is a cloud-based anatomic pathology laboratory information system (LIS) designed to meet the needs of pathologists and oncologists. Developed by SigmaCore, LabVizor combines advanced diagnostic reporting, seamless integration with EMRs, and powerful data analytics to support healthcare providers in delivering superior cancer care. As the flagship product of SigmaCore, LabVizor underscores the company’s commitment to delivering LIS solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern pathology and oncology. For more information, please visit sigmacore.us/lab-informatics/.

