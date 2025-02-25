DealerAI Introduces MAGS: A Customizable AI Solution for Online Customer Engagement in Car Dealerships and Auto Groups

Multi-Agent Generative AI Delivers a More Powerful and Adaptive Experience Than Basic AI

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealerAI, a leader in AI-driven automotive solutions, today announced the launch of MAGS (Multi-Agent Generative System), a next-generation AI platform designed to provide car dealerships and auto groups with an advanced, customizable AI solution that enhances online customer interactions, automates key workflows, and scales with business needs.

Unlike basic AI systems with rigid, one-size-fits-all automation, MAGS allows dealerships to create a team of AI agents for specialized business functions with instant, accurate responses. This advancement enables dealerships to adapt to diverse customer behaviours, improve engagement, and optimize operations for long-term success. MAGS is now integrated into DealerAI's chatbot and Reach, its SMS and email follow-up automation tool, ensuring AI-powered engagement across multiple communication channels.

Expanding AI Capabilities for Smarter Customer Interactions

MAGS ensures each AI agent is highly specialized, asks relevant follow-up questions, and engages customers in more meaningful interactions. With MAGS, online conversations become more dynamic and data-driven, allowing dealerships to capture valuable customer insights and optimize sales and service cycle performance. AI agents powered by MAGS can specialize in different areas, such as:

Sales & Lead AI – Engages leads, recommends vehicles, and assists with financing inquiries.

– Engages leads, recommends vehicles, and assists with financing inquiries. Service & Fixed Ops AI – Automates appointment scheduling, problem-solving, and follow-ups.

– Automates appointment scheduling, problem-solving, and follow-ups. Parts & Accessories AI – Provides real-time stock updates and suggests relevant add-ons.

– Provides real-time stock updates and suggests relevant add-ons. Trade-In & Appraisal AI – Gathers trade-in details and provides procedure guidance.

– Gathers trade-in details and provides procedure guidance. F&I AI – Guides customers through financing, warranty options, and protection plans.

– Guides customers through financing, warranty options, and protection plans. Managerial AI - Oversees and checks other AI agents to guarantee accuracy and performance.

Scalable AI for Multi-Location Dealerships

For auto groups managing multiple locations, MAGS addresses the challenge of standardized AI responses by enabling:

Customize AI interactions at the store level, ensuring region-specific engagement.

Seamless updates to AI responses allow teams to add messages, offers, and promotions without complex reprogramming.

Scalable AI integration, ensuring adaptability as business strategies evolve.



AI That Evolves With Dealerships

"Technology should simplify, not complicate. MAGS is designed to provide dealerships and auto groups with the flexibility to refine AI as their business needs change," said Bryan Xu, Founder of DealerAI. "By enabling dealerships to train AI agents for specific roles, MAGS improves operational efficiency and helps businesses remain competitive in a rapidly evolving automotive market."

Now available in the U.S. and Canada, MAGS is integrated into DealerAI's chatbot and Reach automation tools. It also connects with CDK Global, XTime, Tekion, and other dealership management systems to enhance AI capabilities. Visit DealerAI.com to learn more or schedule a demo.

About DealerAI

Developed by Idea Notion, DealerAI provides AI automation solutions that enhance online customer experience, streamline operations, and give dealerships a competitive edge. Committed to continuous innovation, DealerAI helps automotive retailers scale, adapt, and improve customer engagement across digital platforms.

Media Contact:

Lily Tsang | DealerAI

lily@dealerai.com

DealerAI.com

