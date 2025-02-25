Telesat Opens Annual Scholarship Programs for Women & Indigenous Students

Scholarship recipients to reflect Canada’s broad diversity and Telesat’s commitment to advancing careers in engineering and technology

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the company is accepting applications for its two marquee scholarship programs—the fifth annual National Women in Technology and Engineering scholarship program and third annual Fellowship for Indigenous Youth program .

“Telesat is proud to provide programs that address the gender and cultural gaps in STEM, by creating opportunities for women and Indigenous students to advance their education, access career opportunities and develop vital technical skills in technology and engineering.” said France Teasdale, Telesat’s Vice President of People. “These programs aim to celebrate individuals from diverse backgrounds as we recognize that gender and cultural diversity are crucial to driving innovation and collaboration, which will help further advance Telesat’s and Canada’s position in the space and satellite industry.”

National Women in Technology and Engineering Scholarship Program:

Through the National Women in Technology and Engineering scholarship, Telesat will award $10,000 CAD scholarships to eight full-time undergraduate students pursuing studies in technology or engineering. Students in an undergraduate university and those enrolled in accredited technical college programs are eligible to participate. Through this scholarship, Telesat hopes to increase female representation in the technology and engineering professions, foster innovation and empower future leaders in these rapidly-evolving fields.

National Women in Technology and Engineering scholarship applications will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. ET on March 25, 2025. Telesat intends for this program to reflect Canada’s broad diversity and the company strongly encourages indigenous, visible minority, and students with disabilities to apply. Scholarship Partners Canada (SPC), a division of Universities Canada, administers the scholarship program on Telesat’s behalf.

For more information on the scholarship program and eligibility, and to view the impressive 2024 scholarship winners, visit https://www.telesat.com/scholarships .

National Fellowship for Indigenous Youth:

Under its National Fellowship for Indigenous Youth scholarship program, Telesat will provide scholarships for Indigenous students to pursue their studies and advance their careers in STEM fields, and gain significant, hands-on working experience through paid internship placements at the company. Telesat will award two Indigenous students with $5,000 CAD scholarships each, $15,000 stipends, and up to 8-month paid internships at one of Telesat’s cutting-edge facilities in Alberta, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario or Quebec.

SPC will also administer Telesat’s National Fellowship for Indigenous Youth program and select a committee of Canadian University representatives and an Indigenous-led application review committee. The candidate evaluation criteria will include academic performance, the quality and relevance of a written essay, reference letters, relevance of academic and professional experience, and interview performance. Scholarship applications will be accepted until 1:00 pm ET on March 25, 2025.

For more information on the program, eligibility and application, and to view the 2024 awardees, visit https://www.telesat.com/indigenous-fellowship .

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

Media Contact:

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

