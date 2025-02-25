Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Reaccreditation of Aspen University by Distance Education Accrediting Commission

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (OTCQB: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Aspen University (AU) has received notification of its renewal of accreditation from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency and recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The commission granted accreditation renewal to AU for five years through January 2029, the maximum accreditation period permitted by DEAC.

Accreditation by DEAC is a reliable indicator of the value and quality of the distance education that an institution offers. In receiving this renewal of accreditation, AU has demonstrated its commitment to educational standards and ethical business practices that assure quality, accountability, and improvement in higher education.

About DEAC

DEAC is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1926 that operates as an institutional accreditor of distance education institutions. Accreditation by DEAC covers all distance education activities within an institution, and it provides accreditation from the secondary school level through professional doctoral degree-granting institutions. DEAC’s geographic area of accreditation activities includes all states within the United States and international locations.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Contact Information:

Hayden IR

Kimberly Rogers

(385) 831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com

