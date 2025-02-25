Loadsmart Launches ShipperGuide Marketplace for On-Demand Truckload Shipping

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart , a next-generation logistics solutions provider, today announced the launch of ShipperGuide Marketplace , an on-demand platform that connects shippers with a trusted network of carriers to automatically match freight with full truckload capacity. Whether a shipper is handling a last-minute shipment or looking to cover a challenging lane, the Marketplace gives shippers a fast and reliable way to book spot capacity.

When a shipper posts their shipment details in the Marketplace, including origin, destination, and freight type, the system automatically provides FTL rates that can be quickly booked. Brokers and carriers within the network set pre-defined pricing and service conditions, and the Marketplace’s pricing engine automatically matches shipments with coverage that fits the defined criteria. This automates the bidding process, speeding up the entire spot quoting process for both parties.

“We created the ShipperGuide Marketplace to give shippers better control of their logistics. With instant rates from trusted partners and automation to get quoting done in a fraction of the time, the Marketplace is a game-changer for FTL freight,” said Giovanni Battistella, VP ShipperGuide TMS at Loadsmart.

Key Features of ShipperGuide Marketplace:

Instant Pricing & Booking: Access competitive real-time quotes from trusted carriers, compare rates, and book shipments with one click

Easy Automation: Reduce errors and wasted time by automating manual tasks like calling and emailing

Diverse Carrier Network: Extend your capacity by tapping into a growing network of qualified, trusted brokers and carriers

Scalability: Leverage the marketplace for frequent shipments or irregular loads

Benefits for Shippers:

Save Money: Instantly compare rates and book the best option, reducing overall logistics costs.

Better Coverage: Access reliable capacity for last-minute or hard-to-place shipments.

: Access reliable capacity for last-minute or hard-to-place shipments. Transparency: Maintain full visibility throughout the shipping process with real-time updates and automated documentation.



Shippers can quickly join the Marketplace with a freemium version of ShipperGuide TMS to start finding FTL coverage instantly! Click here to learn more about becoming a Marketplace shipper or sign up for your free account.

Benefits for Brokers and Carriers:

New Business Opportunities: Connect with a broad network of shippers and secure more freight.

: Connect with a broad network of shippers and secure more freight. Automated Communication: Eliminate manual tasks and improve workflow efficiency with automation through ShipperGuide TMS.

Interested in becoming a trusted broker or carrier on the Marketplace? Apply here to begin the onboarding process with Loadsmart!

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart offers logistics solutions powered by industry experts and next-gen technology that lower costs, increase efficiency, and digitize transportation. From Planning, Optimization, and Execution to Gate, Yard, and Dock solutions, ending with Audit & Pay capabilities, we deploy the best mix of services and technology to empower your business to move more with less. For more information, please visit https://loadsmart.com .

