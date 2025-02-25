Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Appoints Neil Bhalodkar as Vice President of Investor Relations

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, announced today that Neil Bhalodkar is joining the company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective Monday, March 3, 2025.

“On behalf of all of Kestra and its stakeholders, I am delighted to welcome Neil to the team,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer at Kestra. “Neil is a seasoned investor relations leader with extensive experience in the medical technology sector. His deep understanding of the MedTech ecosystem will be an asset to Kestra as we work to grow and evolve the wearable defibrillator market.”

Mr. Bhalodkar joins Kestra with more than two decades of experience in investor relations, corporate finance, and equity research. Most recently, he led the investor relations function at Inari Medical until its acquisition by Stryker. Prior to this, he created and executed the investor relations program at Axonics from the time of the company’s commercial launch until its acquisition by Boston Scientific. Before moving to industry, Mr. Bhalodkar advised healthcare clients on corporate finance transactions and analyzed publicly traded healthcare companies.

“I am excited to collaborate with the Kestra leadership team and share the company’s compelling story with the investment community,” said Mr. Bhalodkar. “I look forward to contributing to Kestra’s mission of providing innovative, intuitive medical technologies to protect and support at-risk patients.”

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using diagnostic monitoring and therapeutic technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. Kestra was founded in 2014 by leaders from the external (AED) and implantable (ICD) defibrillation industries. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Marissa Bych or Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group

investor.relations@kestramedical.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Rhiannon Pickus

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd.

Rhiannon.Pickus@kestramedical.com

