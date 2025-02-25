Rackspace Technology Powers Expansion and Application First Customer Engagement with Hybrid Cloud for Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland

Domino's uses hybrid cloud to expand its store network, scale operations during peak demand, and deliver a majority of its orders through digital channels

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading provider of hybrid and AI technology solutions, today announced working with Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland Ltd. to enhance Domino's digital capabilities to support the company's growing store network through a robust hybrid cloud environment.

Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland Ltd., the region's leading pizza delivery company, has redefined convenience and technology in the food delivery industry. As the master franchisee for the region, the company has transformed from a traditional takeaway business into a technology-driven enterprise, with most of its system sales flowing through digital channels and nearly six million active customers using Domino's mobile application.

Operating from its support office in Milton Keynes, Domino's combines centralized corporate operations with a network of franchisee-owned stores connected through technology platforms. These platforms support everything from e-commerce and mobile ordering to supply chain management and store operations, ensuring fresh ingredients are delivered to every location multiple times weekly.

During peak periods, Domino's systems handle significant spikes in order volume while maintaining consistent service delivery across its entire network of approximately 1,400 connected stores. The company is in the process of preparing to expand to over 1,600 locations and requires an adaptable infrastructure capable of scaling seamlessly to meet increasing demands. The network expansion requires the store network infrastructure to transform and continue evolving to support future growth and scalability.

"Domino's wanted to create a more flexible and scalable technology platform to support its expanding digital business and growing store network," said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "Domino's partnered with Rackspace, and we started on a journey toward a more flexible and scalable infrastructure. Domino's chose Microsoft® Azure® and leveraged Rackspace expertise to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining the stability of its critical systems."

Domino's worked with Rackspace Technology to build a hybrid technology environment that combines private cloud stability with the scalability of Microsoft® Azure®. This infrastructure supports all stores and handles significant traffic spikes during peak periods without compromising performance.

The hybrid environment has proven particularly valuable for Domino's rapid-growth business model. Its modernized e-commerce platform's microservices architecture enables faster feature deployment and more efficient scaling, while IaC practices ensure consistent, reliable deployments across environments.

The transformation began with modernizing Domino's e-commerce platform, moving from a monolithic architecture to microservices running on Azure® Kubernetes Service, enabling more efficient scaling during peak periods while maintaining critical systems in a dedicated environment. The new architecture also accelerated development cycles, allowing for faster feature deployment to support customer demands. In addition, Domino's adopted Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) practices to ensure consistency across environments, enabling rapid environment rebuilding and standardized platform configurations.

Simultaneously, Domino's began implementing Microsoft® Dynamics 365 to modernize its supply chain and finance operations. The Rackspace team worked closely with third-party vendors to ensure seamless integration of the new solutions. As a result, Domino's expanded digital operations and transitioned the majority of orders to digital channels with a hybrid cloud environment powered by Microsoft® Azure® and Azure® Kubernetes Service with Rackspace Professional Services, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure Active Directory B2C, Microsoft® 365®, HCP Terraform.

Domino's continues to advance its cloud journey by strengthening disaster recovery capabilities and expanding its cloud footprint.

"Rackspace Technology has been our trusted partner since 2011. Their expertise allows us to maintain stability in our operations while rapidly innovating to meet customer needs," said Michael Chute, Head of Platform Engineering and Architecture at Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland Ltd. "With a small internal team, having the right partners is essential for our growth. Their focus on automation keeps our platforms scalable and our development cycles swift."

Throughout the transformation, the Rackspace team has worked as an extension of the Domino's organization, collaborating across multiple teams and vendors while providing crucial technical expertise. The partnership was especially valuable during significant events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"We have 'Rackers' embedded into our teams, and we know with Rackspace that the quality is high, and we're getting engineers who can support our own teams," Chute added. "We only have a small team of engineers covering everything from our e-commerce platform to our support office IT function to our supply chain."

