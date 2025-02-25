Amarin Receives National Reimbursement for VAZKEPA® in Austria

-- Austrian Health Authorities Approve VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) for National Reimbursement to Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Events in Eligible Patients --

-- Effective 1 April 2025, Austrian Reimbursement Marks 10th National Reimbursement for VAZKEPA® in Europe, Supporting Amarin’s Continued Growth and Development Across the Continent --

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), today announced that Austria’s Health Authorities have approved VAZKEPA® for national reimbursement to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides and established cardiovascular disease (eCVD). As of April 1st 2025, VAZKEPA® will be included in Austria’s Code of Reimbursement (EKO).

In 2023, cardiovascular diseases represented close to 35% or approximately 31,000 of all deaths in Austria – making it the most common cause of death in the country. In addition, more than 100,000 people were hospitalized in 2023 due to cardiovascular diseases, and according to a 2020 report of the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, the direct and indirect costs of cardiovascular diseases in Austria were estimated at around 4.7 billion euros in 2015 – all highlighting the urgent need for new treatment options to reduce cardiovascular risk in Austria1.

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in Austria, placing a significant burden on patients and the healthcare system. At a time when hospital capacities are facing major challenges and the need for cardiovascular interventions remains high, the reimbursement of icosapent ethyl (Vazkepa®) represents an important step forward. This innovative therapy provides physicians with an effective tool to address the unmet need of patients with established cardiovascular disease whose triglycerides remain elevated, despite statin treatment. This reimbursement decision by the Austrian Federation of Social Insurances alleviates the burden of disease for cardiovascular patients in secondary prevention and reduces the pressure on the critical healthcare infrastructure, marking a step into the future of prevention in Austria”, said Univ. Prof. Dr. Christian Hengstenberg, Head of the Department of Cardiology, University Hospital AKH Wien, Vienna, Austria.

Commenting on the reimbursement, Aaron Berg, President & CEO of Amarin, said, “Following the national reimbursement of VAZKEPA in Italy at the end of last year, this approval in Austria marks the 10th European health authority to recognize the value of our product to reduce cardiovascular risk based on the strong scientific data from our REDUCE-IT study. We look forward to supporting the Austrian medical community and cardiovascular patients across Austria in the fight against cardiovascular disease.”

“I also want to commend our European team for their relentless dedication and focus on enabling access to VAZKEPA in Austria. Today’s reimbursement is a direct outcome of these efforts and another important step on our path to capitalize on the untapped potential of VAZKEPA globally, and in Europe particularly with the recently granted patent protection extending the exclusivity to 2039,” concluded Berg.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including beliefs about the potential for VASCEPA (marketed as VAZKEPA in Europe); beliefs about icosapent ethyl (IPE)’s role concerning appropriate patients suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and potential population health impact, as well as general beliefs about the safety and effectiveness of VASCEPA. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Amarin’s annual report on Form 10-K for the full year ended 2023.

Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Amarin’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of significant transactions the company may enter into, such as mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or any material agreements that Amarin may enter into, amend or terminate.

