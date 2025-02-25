Stereotaxis to Present at 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mr. Fischel will present an overview of Stereotaxis on Monday, March 3rd, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings that same day.

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference and look forward to sharing our progress and strategy,” says Mr. Fischel.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com .

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com

