Abacus Life to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, March 27, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a pioneering global alternative asset manager specializing in leveraging longevity data and actuarial technology to offer uncorrelated investment opportunities, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on March 27, 2025. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacuslife.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacuslife.com for one year following the call.

About Abacus

Abacus is a pioneering global alternative asset manager and market maker specializing in uncorrelated financial products. The company leverages its proprietary, cutting-edge longevity data and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity. This creates a high-return asset class uncorrelated to market fluctuations for institutional investors.

With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, including recently completed acquisitions, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products.

Abacus is expanding its leading expertise in longevity and lifespan into new growth areas:

ABL Wealth - Leverages decades of data and proprietary algorithms to offer longevity-based wealth management platforms that enable financial advisors to create customized plans and provide access to uncorrelated investments.

ABL Tech - A groundbreaking technology service that delivers advanced real-time data tracking and analysis for pension funds, governments, insurance companies, retirement associations, and more.

Through each new channel, Abacus is revolutionizing the future of asset management and financial planning, centered on longevity and lifespan.

www.Abacuslife.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacuslife.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – IR/Capital Markets Associate

djackson@abacuslife.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Life Public Relations

press@abacuslife.com

