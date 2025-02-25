The Rise of AI for Customer Service Market: A $47.82 billion Industry Dominated by Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US) | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI for Customer Service Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, from USD 12.06 billion in 2024 to USD 47.82 billion by 2030, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The AI for customer service market is revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers by maximizing virtual agent efficiency through AI integration and enhancing efficiency and satisfaction with intelligent routing. Virtual agents powered by AI deliver faster, more accurate responses, significantly improving resolution times and reducing agent workloads. This integration enables businesses to handle high volumes of customer queries across multiple channels with ease. Intelligent routing further optimizes service delivery by directing customer inquiries to the most suitable agents or automated solutions, ensuring quicker and more effective resolutions. Together, these advancements enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and enable businesses to deliver seamless, personalized support, making AI a critical component of modern customer service strategies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI for Customer Service Market"

308 - Tables

59 - Figures

368 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244430169

AI for Customer Service Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Improved customer engagement with omni-channel self-service options

Maximizing agent efficiency through AI integration

Enhancing efficiency and satisfaction with intelligent routing

Restraints

Mitigating deepfake threats in customer service

Opportunities

Transforming customer service with generative AI innovations

Empowering proactive customer service with AI solutions

List of Key Players in AI for Customer Service Market:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

Salesforce (US)

Atlassian (Australia)

ServiceNow (US)

SAP (Germany)

Zendesk (US)

Sprinklr (US)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=244430169

AI for customer service utilizes AI technologies to scale up all aspects of customer support and enable organizations to automate customer experiences, streamline workflows, and assist agent productivity. AI-driven customer support tools such as chatbots, voice bots, workflow automation, AI Agents, recommendation systems, diagnostic tools, and many more offer more personalized data-driven round-the-clock support with the aim of augmenting agent experience. These tools analyze data generated from customer service interactions to resolve or handle customer queries in real-time. AI-driven agent assistance tools empower support teams in key enterprises to resolve issues quickly and efficiently while delivering tailor-made customer responses. The introduction of generative AI for customer service further enhances personalization by enabling real-time, human-like interactions with custom responses. Additionally, the AI for customer service market provides businesses with competitive advantages by optimizing query resolution, automating workflows, and improving engagement. These advancements are reshaping customer interactions, fostering a more tailored, interactive, and dynamic service experience. Ultimately, this revolutionizes how businesses connect with and satisfy their customers, creating innovative and personalized support solutions that drive loyalty and satisfaction.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=244430169

Workflow automation is at the forefront of the AI for customer service market, transforming how businesses manage and streamline customer interactions. By automating repetitive tasks such as ticket categorization, issue prioritization, and status updates, AI reduces manual effort and ensures faster resolution times. Advanced AI-powered systems integrate seamlessly with CRM platforms, enabling end-to-end automation of processes like case routing, follow-ups, and feedback collection. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also allows support teams to focus on complex, value-driven interactions. Workflow automation improves consistency and accuracy in customer service delivery while significantly lowering operational costs. It also enhances the customer experience by providing quicker and more reliable solutions, positioning workflow automation as a critical driver in the AI for customer service market's growth and adoption.

Key players in the AI for customer service market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), etc. These companies boast a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio alongside a strong global presence in the AI for customer service market. The emergence of new end-user segments within the media sector allows them to focus on developing innovative technologies and solutions. With a wide range of product offerings and global operations, they leverage robust R&D capabilities and diversified service portfolios to expand their market share. To enhance their presence and drive product innovation, these organizations prioritize strategies such as product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships, further strengthening their business reach in the customer service domain.

Get access to the latest updates on AI for Customer Service Companies and AI for Customer Service Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.