McNeill Burbank Wins Prestigious Home Building Award for “The Bladen Home” in Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC – McNeill Burbank, a top custom builder known for its commitment to superior craftsmanship and timeless design, has been honored with the “Best Detached Home 3,001 – 3,500 sq. ft. Built for Sale” award for their stunning Bladen Home in Wendell, NC. This prestigious recognition further solidifies McNeill Burbank’s reputation as a leading custom home builder dedicated to creating high-quality homes that seamlessly blend functionality and style.

Awarded by the National Association of Home Builders as a part of their Best in American Living Awards, this accolade highlights the meticulous attention to detail, high-end finishes, and thoughtful floor plans that define McNeill Burbank’s homes. The Bladen Home, a remarkable example of their dedication to excellence, showcases modern craftsmanship, innovative design, and energy-efficient features that elevate the standard for homes for sale in Raleigh and beyond.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Grant Do, Marketing Director at McNeill Burbank. “Our team takes great pride in designing and building homes that not only meet but exceed the expectations of today’s homeowners. This award underscores our unwavering commitment to quality and reflects our passion for delivering superior homes in every size and style.”

Elevating the Home Buying Experience

As a trusted custom home builder, McNeill Burbank is dedicated to providing exceptional home designs across various price points and square footages. Every home, from compact residences to expansive estates, is built with the same level of precision, ensuring homeowners receive a well-crafted, highly functional living space tailored to their lifestyle.

McNeill Burbank’s expertise extends beyond just architectural aesthetics—each home is designed with energy efficiency, sustainable materials, and innovative layouts that maximize comfort and convenience. Whether buyers are looking for homes for sale in Raleigh, Wendell, or surrounding areas, McNeill Burbank offers unmatched craftsmanship and a streamlined home-buying experience.

Discover Award-Winning Homes

For those seeking a top custom builder with a proven track record of excellence, McNeill Burbank continues to set the benchmark in the home-building industry. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to explore the award-winning designs and thoughtfully curated communities that make McNeill Burbank a standout name in residential construction.

To learn more about The Bladen Home and other available new homes in Raleigh, NC, visit https://mcneillburbank.com or contact their team at 919-781-5225.

About McNeill Burbank McNeill Burbank is a premier custom home builder specializing in innovative, high-quality homes that enhance modern living. With a focus on craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless design, McNeill Burbank continues to redefine excellence in homebuilding across North Carolina.

