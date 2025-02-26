Insufflation Devices Global Market Report 2025: Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Forecast, And Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Future Hold For The Global Insufflation Devices Market?

The Insufflation devices market size has experienced robust growth. The market, which was valued at $2.74 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $2.95 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This growth can be largely attributed to the rising prevalence of laparoscopic surgeries, the demand for minimally invasive procedures, growth of daycare surgery centers, an increased focus on reducing surgical complications, and amplified demand for precise surgical tools in cancer treatment.

The next few years are expected to be highly favorable for the insufflation devices market. By 2029, the market size is anticipated to reach $3.90 billion, a CAGR of 7.2%. This predicted growth can be credited majorly to the surging demand for robotic-assisted surgeries, a rising geriatric population, an increase in cosmetic and aesthetic surgery, an increase in awareness and training programs, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Insufflation Devices Market?

The market growth is projected to be fueled by increasing obesity rates worldwide. Obesity, typically defined by a body mass index BMI of 30 or higher, is largely driven by factors including poor dietary habits, lack of physical activity, increased consumption of processed foods, and sedentary lifestyles. Insufflation devices are crucial in obesity treatments like bariatric surgeries, as these devices inflate the abdominal cavity for better visibility and access during surgery. The World Heart Foundation in March 2023 reported that approximately 2.3 billion adults and children worldwide are obese or overweight, and this number is projected to reach 2.7 billion by 2025. This unavoidable rise in obesity rates is a significant factor driving growth in the insufflation devices market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Insufflation Devices Market?

The market comprises major companies like Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mindray Medical International Limited, STERIS Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, ConMed Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pennine Healthcare Limited, Micro-Tech Endoscopy Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Insufflation Devices Market?

Industry giants are concentrating on developing innovative products, like intelligent turbine insufflators, to improve precision, decrease surgical complications, and improve patient outcomes in minimally invasive procedures. In October 2024, Italy-based Politecnico di Milano partnered with the Netherlands-based Erasmus Medical Center to develop insufflators that enhance surgical procedures by creating a temporary cavity within the body using pressurized gas. This breakthrough continuously adjusts pressure based on the patient's tissue and breathing characteristics. The patented intelligent turbine insufflation technology not only improves surgical conditions but also patient outcomes, thereby reducing the need for large incisions and offering more precise control during surgery.

How Is The Insufflation Devices Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Disposable, Reusable

2 By Application: Laparoscopic Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Cardiac Surgery

3 By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

With further segments:

1 By Disposable: Single-Use Insufflation Devices, Disposable Insufflation Tubes

2 By Reusable: Reusable Insufflation Devices Manual Or Electronic, Reusable Insufflation Tubes

Regional insights reveal North America as the largest region in 2024 with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report also covers regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

