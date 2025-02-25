Tissue Paper Market Size for Residential Use to Grow Strongly, Reaching US$ 72.2 Bn by 2035 | TMR Trending Report

The tissue paper market for residential use is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by growing hygiene consciousness, increased disposable incomes, and the rising preference for premium tissue products. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2035, driven by innovations in sustainable and biodegradable tissue papers.

According to recent market research, the global tissue paper market for residential use (pasaran kertas tisu untuk kegunaan kediaman) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2035, reaching a valuation of US$72.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global tissue paper market for residential use is experiencing robust growth due to increasing consumer demand for hygiene products, especially in urban households. The convenience of disposable tissue products, such as facial tissues, toilet paper, and kitchen rolls, has driven widespread adoption.





The market has also seen a significant shift towards sustainable tissue paper products, with manufacturers incorporating recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging. Growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures are pushing companies to develop biodegradable alternatives, boosting market innovation and consumer preference for green products.

Industry Overview

The tissue paper industry is characterized by technological advancements and the integration of sustainable practices. Key industry players are investing in advanced production techniques, including water-saving methods and chemical-free bleaching processes, to reduce their environmental footprint.

Additionally, the increasing e-commerce penetration has transformed the distribution of tissue paper products. Online retail channels are gaining traction, offering consumers greater convenience, bulk purchasing options, and subscription-based deliveries.

Key Players and Recent Developments

The Tissue Paper Market for Residential Use market is led by key manufacturers such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Georgia-Pacific LLC, Essity AB, Sofidel Group, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Hengan International Group Company Limited, WEPA Group, Kruger Products L.P., Empresas CMPC S.A. are the leading players in Tissue Paper Industry for Residential use

Leading companies in the tissue paper market for residential use include:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (2023): Launched a new line of biodegradable toilet paper made from 100% recycled fibers.

Procter & Gamble (2024): Introduced smart packaging with QR codes for sustainability tracking.

Georgia-Pacific (2023): Expanded its production capacity in North America to meet increasing consumer demand.

Sofidel Group (2024): Partnered with eco-conscious brands to develop plastic-free packaging solutions.

Key Drivers Analysis:

Rising Hygiene Awareness:

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally shifted consumer behavior, with a heightened focus on personal and household hygiene. Consumers are now more conscious of cleanliness and sanitation, leading to increased demand for tissue paper products such as facial tissues, toilet paper, and paper towels. This trend is particularly evident in regions heavily impacted by the pandemic, where hygiene practices have become a top priority. Urbanization and Disposable Incomes:

Rapid urbanization, especially in emerging economies, is driving the growth of the residential tissue paper market. As more people move to urban areas, the demand for convenience products like tissue paper is rising. Coupled with increasing disposable incomes, consumers in these regions are now able to afford premium hygiene products. Sustainability Trends:

Environmental concerns are playing a significant role in shaping the tissue paper market. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly and biodegradable products, prompting companies to adopt sustainable practices. Many brands are now offering tissue papers made from recycled materials or alternative fibers like bamboo and sugarcane. Innovative Product Offerings:

To cater to diverse consumer preferences, companies are introducing innovative tissue paper products. Premium offerings, such as scented, lotion-infused, and hypoallergenic tissues, are gaining traction. These products are designed to appeal to specific consumer needs, such as sensitive skin or a preference for luxury hygiene products. E-commerce Growth:

The rise of e-commerce platforms has transformed the way tissue paper products are distributed and purchased. Online retail has made these products more accessible to consumers worldwide, especially in regions where physical retail infrastructure is limited. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with the availability of a wide range of products, has significantly boosted sales.

Company Name Key Products Geographical Presence Procter & Gamble Charmin, Puffs North America, Europe, Asia Kimberly-Clark Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle Global Georgia-Pacific Angel Soft, Quilted Northern North America, Europe Essity Tork, Tempo, Lotus Europe, North America, Asia Sofidel Group Regina, Nicky Europe, U.S. Hengan Group Hearttex, Cloud Paper Asia APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Paseo, Nice Asia, North America





Future Trends: What’s Next in the Tissue Paper Industry?

Smart Packaging & Subscription Models – Custom tissue box designs and monthly deliveries are the new normal. Sustainable Innovation – Brands are investing in chlorine-free, unbleached, and water-saving manufacturing. Luxury Tissue Paper – Designer, scented, and high-end soft-touch tissues are elevating the home experience.

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Pulp and fiber prices are highly volatile, impacting production costs and profit margins.

Supply chain disruptions have led to higher costs for imported tissue paper products.

Sustainability vs. Softness Trade-off

Recycled tissue paper often lacks the softness consumers expect, creating challenges for eco-friendly brands.

Manufacturers must balance sustainability with product quality and comfort.

Competition from Alternative Products

Reusable cloth towels and hand dryers in residential settings pose a challenge to tissue paper usage.

Consumers looking for cost-effective or long-term solutions may opt for washable alternatives.

Market Growth and Scope

The tissue paper market for residential use is expected to witness substantial growth, with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific leading the demand. The increasing awareness of personal hygiene, rising disposable income levels, and lifestyle shifts towards convenience-based products are driving this expansion.

Government policies promoting eco-friendly production and sustainable forestry practices are also supporting market growth. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of hygiene, further accelerating the demand for tissue paper products.

Why Is the Market Growing? Key Drivers Behind the Demand

Sustainability First: Eco-Friendly Tissue Paper on the Rise

Consumers are shifting toward bamboo-based, recycled fiber, and unbleached tissue paper as part of a greener lifestyle.

Hygiene Awareness: A Post-Pandemic Priority

With a greater focus on cleanliness and personal care, demand for antibacterial, soft-touch, and fragrance-free tissues is increasing.

E-commerce Boom: Subscription-Based Tissue Deliveries

More households are opting for bulk buying, doorstep delivery, and custom tissue box designs, fueling online sales.

Premium and Luxury Tissue Papers on the Rise

Consumers are willing to pay for scented, ultra-soft, and multi-layered options that offer enhanced comfort and durability.

Segments and Regional Insights

By Product Type

Dry Tissue Papers Moist Tissue Papers



By Ply Type

1-Ply 2-Ply 3-Ply 4-Ply and above



By Material Type

Virgin Pulp Recycled Pulp Mixed Pulp Others (Bamboo Pulp, etc.)



Category

Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable



By Application

Bath & Toilet Paper Facial Tissue



By Distribution Channel

Online Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Other Retail Stores



By Region:

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Why Decision-Makers Should Focus on the Market

Expanding Market Opportunities: The rising demand for premium and sustainable tissue products creates significant business potential.

The rising demand for premium and sustainable tissue products creates significant business potential. Regulatory Compliance: Growing government initiatives promoting responsible forestry and eco-friendly production practices are shaping industry dynamics.

Growing government initiatives promoting responsible forestry and eco-friendly production practices are shaping industry dynamics. Technological Innovations: Advancements in manufacturing and packaging are enhancing product appeal and consumer engagement.

Advancements in manufacturing and packaging are enhancing product appeal and consumer engagement. Evolving Consumer Preferences: Changing lifestyle patterns and increased health consciousness are driving demand for high-quality tissue products.

Company Name Competitive Advantage Recent Developments Procter & Gamble Strong brand loyalty, innovation Launched eco-friendly tissue line Kimberly-Clark Extensive distribution network Investment in sustainable packaging Georgia-Pacific Cost-effective manufacturing Expanded production facilities Essity Strong sustainability focus Introduced bamboo-based tissue Sofidel Group Private-label partnerships Opened new plant in the U.S. Hengan Group Dominant in China, innovation Increased e-commerce presence APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Vertical integration Strengthened sustainability goals





FAQs on the Tissue Paper Market for Residential Use

Q1: What is the current size of the global tissue paper market for residential use?

A1: The market size is estimated at US$ 40.1 Bn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 72.2 Bn by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Q2: What are the main drivers of market growth?

A2: The increasing demand for hygiene products, sustainable tissue options, and the expansion of online retail channels are key growth drivers.

Q3: Which regions are leading in tissue paper consumption?

A3: North America and Europe hold the largest market shares, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

Q4: What are the latest trends in the tissue paper industry?

A4: Key trends include sustainability-focused product development, e-commerce growth, premium tissue offerings, and digital innovation in packaging.

Q5: How are companies addressing sustainability concerns?

A5: Leading manufacturers are investing in recyclable materials, tree-free alternatives, water-efficient production, and plastic-free packaging.

