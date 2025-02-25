American Tungsten Corp. Responds to Potential U.S. Tariffs Against Canada and Mexico

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) reaffirms its commitment to onshoring tungsten supply in the United States amidst recent commitments made by President Trump on February 24, 2025 to move ahead with tariffs action against Canada and Mexico.

American Tungsten remains committed to strengthening resource independence in the United States. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by the U.S. government, owing to its use in high-strength applications such as defense, aerospace, and high-performance manufacturing. The potential imposed tariffs highlight the strategic importance of securing domestic sources for key industrial metals in the United States, reinforcing the necessity of a stable and self-sufficient supply chain.

“We recognize the potential impacts these tariffs may have on our industry and our stakeholders,” said Murray Nye, CEO of American Tungsten. “However, as one of the few U.S.-based tungsten miners, we believe this recent development underscores the importance of domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions and reduce reliance on foreign imports.”

As Canadian and other foreign suppliers may face cost disadvantages, the Company expects to see increased demand from both industrial and government buyers seeking reliable, tariff-free tungsten supplies. In addition to economic benefits, American Tungsten’s contemplated operations will contribute to job creation and local economic growth in the state of Idaho.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company has acquired surrounding mining rights at its IMA Mine Project through the staking of 113 WMO federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,988.6 acres (804.75ha).

