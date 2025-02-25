Deputy President Paul Mashatile receives courtesy visit from Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, Thursday, 20 February 2025, received a courtesy visit by the Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Mr. REN Hongbin, at the OR Tambo Official Residence in Pretoria, Gauteng Province.

The CCPIT is a key Chinese economic promotion institution that reports directly to the State Council responsible for the facilitation and promotion of trade and investment with foreign countries by supporting Chinese companies (their members) to do business abroad and to engage and support foreign companies that have operations in China.

It has more than 400 000 Chinese business members, the majority of which are from State-owned Companies (SoEs).

This visit to the Deputy President follows the successful 2nd State Visit to China by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2024. In particular, it builds on the outcomes of the President’s business engagements, including the seminal South Africa – China Presidential Business Forum, the closed roundtable discussion between the President and the Leadership of 20 high-level Chinese investors, and the Presidential Business Programme in Shenzhen that focused on key investors in China's leading technology and innovation hub.

Therefore, the Chairman’s visit is mainly focussed on following up on the implementation of the outcomes of the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit held in Beijing in September 2024, as well as optimising the trade and investment environment for better cooperation between South Africa and China.

Deputy President Mashatile has welcomed China’s plan to host the FOCAC Ministerial Coordination Meeting alongside the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in June 2025.

Such events, he said, would strengthen Africa-China economic relations and accelerate projects in industrialisation, infrastructure, agricultural modernisation, and green development, aligning with AU Agenda 2063 goals.

“Chairman, our President was encouraged by the number of Chinese companies he interacted with in Beijing and Shenzhen last year, who all expressed a wish to increase their investment exposure in South Africa. We continue to prioritise new investments in targeted sectors and enlarge the beneficiation and manufacturing base in South Africa, especially in the automotive and energy, which will contribute to local job creation, technology, and skills transfer,” said the Deputy President.

Furthermore, the Deputy President took the opportunity presented by the visit to mobilise Chinese businesses to attend the Business20 (B20) meetings of the G20 in South Africa this coming year.

In reciprocating the invite by the Deputy President, the Chairman also invited South Africa to attend the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) that will be hosted by the CCPIT in Beijing in July this year. The CISCE is one of the four national-level trade and investment conferences hosted in China yearly. The 2nd CISCE was held in Beijing in November 2024 and was addressed by the Vice President of China, Mr Han Zheng.

Post the meeting with the Deputy President, the Chairman is expected to meet with the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Mr Parks Tau.

During this meeting, Deputy President Mashatile was supported by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Moraka and Deputy Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Mr Godlimpi.

