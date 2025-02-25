New Supervision Rulebook to Enhance Support for Social Welfare Workers in Sarajevo Canton

To improve working conditions for social welfare professionals, the Ministry of Labour, Social Policy, Displaced Persons, and Refugees of Sarajevo Canton, in co-operation with the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), organized a presentation of the Rulebook on Supervision in Social Welfare Institutions in Sarajevo Canton for directors and professionals in these institutions.

Maria Caterina Ghobert, Human Rights Advisor at the Mission, emphasized the importance of the Rulebook: “This Rulebook introduces systemic support for social welfare professionals, fostering teamwork, reducing burnout risks, and helping them navigate workplace challenges. As social welfare professionals provide critical support to those in need, it is essential that they alsoreceive the necessary support.”

Supervision within social welfare institutions serves as an essential support mechanism for professionals, offering guidance, facilitating experience-sharing, and promoting continuous development. Rather than serving as a control measure, it enhances work quality, addresses challenges, and strengthens collaboration,

“With the adoption of the new Rulebook on Supervision in Sarajevo Canton in 2024, the supervision process has been formally launched, enabling institutions to appoint supervisors based on their specific needs. This initiative reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the social welfare system by ensuring professionals with the necessary support, ultimately improving the quality of care for beneficiaries,” stated Minister Enda Pavić-Pečenkovic of the Ministry of Labour, Social Policy, Displaced Persons, and Refugees of Sarajevo Canton. “The Ministry will closely monitor the implementation of the Rulebook and the supervision process in the coming period.”