Apogee Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE) today announced that members of management will participate at the following investor conferences.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, eosinophilic esophagitis and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Noel Kurdi

VP, Investor Relations

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.

noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.