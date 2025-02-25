RCM Technologies Expands HCM Software Services with UKG Ready Reseller Offering Empowering Small Businesses with All-In-One HCM Solutions

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) proudly announces the launch of RCM HCM Solution’s new program to resell the UKG Ready suite directly to businesses, marking a significant expansion of its Human Capital Management (HCM) service offerings. As a value-added reseller of UKG Ready technology, RCM brings decades of industry expertise and an exceptional depth of product knowledge to small businesses seeking streamlined HR processes, enhanced operational efficiency, and superior employee experiences.

With over 33 million U.S. small businesses, employing over 61.6 million workers1, the demand for scalable, easy-to-use HR solutions has never been greater. RCM’s HCM Solutions provides immediate access to industry-leading technology, enabling small business owners to efficiently manage workforce needs while maintaining compliance and driving growth.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet they often lack access to the same high-quality HCM solutions as larger enterprises," said Meghan Rapp, leader of RCM’s HCM Reseller Practice. “Our new offering is designed to change that by providing software, services, and expert support tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. We’re committed to helping small business owners streamline their HR operations, stay compliant, and focus on what they do best, running and growing their business.”

A Proven Leader in Workforce Technology

RCM has a long-standing relationship with UKG as one of the largest implementation partners for UKG Ready. This new reseller partnership extends its commitment to delivering top-tier HCM solutions with a focus on customer service, deep product expertise, and tailored workforce strategies.

With an extensive portfolio spanning Energy Services, Process & Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Data & Solutions, Life Sciences, and Health Care Services, RCM Technologies has established itself as a premier provider of business and technology solutions. Its expansion into HCM services aligns with its mission to deliver comprehensive workforce technology solutions that enable operational excellence across industries.

A Solution Built for the Future of Work

The modern workforce is evolving rapidly, with businesses facing complex compliance requirements, remote work challenges, and the need for more efficient HR processes. By partnering with UKG Ready, RCM enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge HR technology to optimize payroll, time tracking, talent management, and employee engagement—all in one platform.

RCM HCM Solution’s UKG Ready reseller program is available immediately, offering businesses seamless integration with existing workflows and expert guidance from RCM’s dedicated support team. As workforce needs continue to evolve, RCM remains committed to driving innovation and helping small businesses navigate the future of HR technology with confidence.

For more information about RCM Human Capital Management Solutions and UKG Ready with RCM, visit www.rcmt.com/hcm or contact HCM Sales at hcmsales@rcmt.com .

About RCM

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

1 https://advocacy.sba.gov/2023/03/07/frequently-asked-questions-about-small-business-2023/





RCM Technologies, Inc.

2500 McClellan Avenue

Pennsauken, NJ 08109

Tel: 856.356.4500

info@rcmt.com

www.rcmt.com

Corporate Contacts:

Bradley S. Vizi

Executive Chairman

Kevin D. Miller

Chief Financial Officer



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.