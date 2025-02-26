Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liver Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Look Like Today And What Is The Future Growth?

The liver disease diagnostics market size has grown robustly in recent years, rising from $36.26 billion in 2024 to $39.05 billion in 2025, a CAGR of 7.7%. The recent surge in growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic liver conditions, growing awareness towards liver health, and an expanding healthcare infrastructure. Factors such as increasing consumption of alcohol have also notably driven the market's growth. Over the years, the growing alcohol consumption due to changing social norms, greater affordability, widespread availability and rising stress or mental health challenges, has made liver disease diagnostics invaluable to monitor the impact on liver health and detect early signs of liver damage such as fatty liver, hepatitis, or cirrhosis.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20862&type=smp

What Is Driving The Future Growth Of Liver Disease Diagnostics Market?

Over the next decade, the liver disease diagnostics market size is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching an estimated $52.04 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The robust growth in the forecast period will be driven by an increase in the geriatric population, rising R&D spending, increasing number of biopsy procedures and diseases, as well as the adoption of expanding telemedicine. Key trends defining the market in the forecast period include the rise of personalized medicine, advancements in diagnostic kits and the healthcare sector, and technological advancements in rapid tests and diagnostic methods.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liver-disease-diagnostics-global-market-report

Who Are Some Major Players In The Liver Disease Diagnostics Market?

Market leaders in the liver disease diagnostics industry include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Echosens SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG, and bioMérieux SA amongst others. These companies and others are driving the market with their focus on developing innovative solutions, such as non-invasive tools for liver assessments, for more efficient and accurate diagnostic procedures.

How Is The Market Split According To Diagnosis Techniques, Diseases And End Users?

The liver disease diagnostics market is categorized by diagnosis technique into laboratory tests, imaging, endoscopy, biopsy, and other diagnosis techniques. By Disease, it can be divided into Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, Fibrosis, Cirrhosis, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and Other Diseases. The market is also segmented by end users such hospitals, laboratories and others.

Within these segments, sub-segments exist. For example, laboratory tests include Blood Tests Liver Function Tests, Hepatitis Panel, Enzyme Tests ALT, AST, ALP, Genetic Testing, and Serological Tests. The imaging segment includes Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scans, MRI, and Elastography FibroScan. The biopsy segment further comprises of Liver Biopsy Needle Biopsy, Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy, and Laparoscopic Biopsy. Other diagnosis techniques include Molecular Imaging, Biomarker Testing, and Fibrosis Scoring Systems.

What Does The Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Look Like From A Regional Perspective?

North America was the largest region in the liver disease diagnostics market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liver disease diagnostics market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-



Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liver-diseases-therapeutics-global-market-report

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liver-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-liver-model-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-driven research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, valuable in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can access the information you need to stay ahead of the competition.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.