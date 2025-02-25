Social Security Fund Warns Residents to Beware of Phishing Messages

MACAU, February 25 - The Social Security Fund has clarified that it has not sent any text messages regarding the electronic review of social security accounts and has reported the incident to the Judiciary Police. Residents are urged not to trust or click on suspicious links.

The text message, sent under the name "Social Security Centre", mentioned the need to click on an attached link to conduct an electronic review of the account, otherwise, the account would be cancelled. The Social Security Fund emphasised that it had not sent such messages and that official messages would not contain links. Residents are reminded to stay vigilant. If residents suspect fraud, they should immediately contact the Judiciary Police’s Anti-Fraud Enquiry Hotline at 8800 7777, or the Crime Report Hotline at 993 for assistance.