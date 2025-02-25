UM experiential learning programme enhances international students’ understanding of Macao

MACAU, February 25 - The University of Macau (UM) held its inaugural Residential College Education Experiential Learning Programme ‘Empowering Your Future: Culture Immersion & Opportunity Exploration Experience in Macao’. The programme aimed to enhance its international students’ understanding of Macao and UM. A total of 30 UM international students and 10 student ambassadors from the university’s residential colleges participated in a variety of cultural activities and visits to explore the advantages and development opportunities in Macao and at UM.

Participating international students agreed that the programme provided them with unforgettable experiences and strengthened their connections with local students. Ilja Stehle, a student from Germany, said that the programme allowed him to appreciate the beauty of the integration of Eastern and Western cultures, and the visits to Macao’s integrated resorts and entertainment complexes greatly enriched his business knowledge. Having been interested in Chinese martial arts since the age of seven, Stehle was thrilled to learn Nanquan during the programme. Mila Grau from the UK and Bernardo Fonseca Maia from Brazil both expressed their intention to recommend UM as a top choice for exchange and study to friends in their home countries.

At the opening ceremony, Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, welcomed and engaged with participants from around the world. The programme featured a rich array of activities organised by students and faculty from the residential colleges, including talks on various topics, site visits, and workshops. These activities gave the international students an insight into Macao’s history, urban development, special features, and unique political status. They visited Macao’s integrated resorts and entertainment complexes and gained insights into their development and the industry; experienced Chinese tea culture and learned brewing techniques from tea experts; learned Nanquan basics from Wong Sam In, a UM alumna and World University Games Nanquan champion; and gained knowledge of ancient Chinese architectural design principles, construction techniques, and their cultural significance by building a miniature bridge with Chinese characteristics. Guided by college fellows and professional tour guides, the international students explored Macao’s historical sites, walked through its streets and alleys, savoured local Macanese cuisine, and listened to stories about the Macanese people, immersing themselves in the city’s cultural diversity.

The programme concluded with a closing ceremony and a high table dinner. Speaking at the event, Mok Kai Meng, vice rector of UM, said that the aim of the programme was to enable international students to learn about the special features, advantages, development opportunities and potential of Macao and UM through experiential activities such as talks, site visits, and workshops. He also introduced UM’s residential college system, providing the international students with more information about its operation, initiatives, and role.