Aurum Secures $12M Investment at $100M Valuation and Appoints Binance Pioneer Bryan Benson to Lead Aurum Exchange

London, England, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurum, a prominent innovator in blockchain asset management solutions based in Dubai, has successfully closed a $12 million investment round, propelling the company to a remarkable $100 million valuation. This milestone solidifies Aurum’s position at the forefront of digital finance innovation and marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion strategy, now under the strategic leadership of Bryan Benson.

A seasoned executive with over 27 years of experience across Latin America, the US, Europe, and the Middle East, Bryan Benson joins Aurum Foundation as Director of Strategy and CEO of Aurum Exchange. Best known for his instrumental role in Binance’s dominance in Latin America, Bryan spearheaded the platform’s exponential growth, significantly increasing its market share and expanding blockchain adoption across emerging markets. His expertise in scaling digital asset platforms and navigating complex financial ecosystems will be pivotal as Aurum advances its goal to become a fintech unicorn within three years.

During his tenure as Director of Latin America at Binance, Bryan played a key role in positioning the exchange as the region’s leading cryptocurrency platform. Through strategic partnerships, user acquisition initiatives, and regulatory navigation, he grew Binance’s market share and fostered a broader understanding and adoption of blockchain technology. He now brings this vision and execution prowess to Aurum, aiming to replicate and surpass his prior successes.

Bryan Benson on Joining Aurum:

"My experience at Binance taught me the immense potential of blockchain in transforming financial markets, particularly in emerging regions. I was fortunate to lead Binance’s expansion across Latin America, where we built a strong user base and drove widespread adoption of digital assets. At Aurum, I see a similar opportunity to push new boundaries in blockchain asset management. By leveraging my past experience, I am committed to scaling Aurum’s reach, forging key partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions that will empower users and redefine the digital financial landscape."

As Director of Strategy, Bryan will oversee Aurum’s expansion efforts, forging strategic partnerships, working with tier-1 financial institutions, and structuring Aurum to become fintech unicorn within 3 years. His leadership will be crucial in launching Aurum Exchange, a next-generation trading platform designed to redefine how users interact with cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets. With Bryan at the helm, Aurum Exchange will offer a seamless user experience, industry-leading security, and educational resources to help users navigate the complexities of digital finance.

Aurum’s Vision for the Future

Aurum is poised to accelerate its global impact with this latest funding round. Aurum’s spokesperson commented on the company’s latest achievement:

“We are thrilled by the confidence and commitment from our investors, which underscores the strength of our vision. Bryan’s leadership will be instrumental in driving Aurum’s strategic initiatives, as he has a proven track record of expanding market share and accelerating adoption in high-growth regions. With him leading the charge, Aurum is well-positioned to redefine the financial landscape and bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance.”

Beyond platform development, Aurum remains dedicated to increasing blockchain literacy and financial empowerment through educational initiatives. By simplifying complex digital asset concepts, the company ensures that users—regardless of experience level—can navigate and thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

As Aurum embarks on this next phase, Bryan Benson’s appointment signals a bold step forward in its journey to revolutionize blockchain finance. His expertise in market expansion and his success in scaling Binance’s presence in Latin America offer a powerful blueprint for Aurum’s strategic roadmap.

For more information about Aurum, Bryan Benson’s initiatives, and the upcoming launch of Aurum Exchange, visit https://aurum.foundation.

Join Aurum today and be part of the future of digital asset innovation.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Jan Kroger - Founder



contact-us@aurum.foundation

About Aurum

Aurum is a decentralized fintech company, dedicated to the development of innovative crypto products and AI-powered algorithms that redefine how users manage and grow their digital assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.











Jan Kroger Founder Aurum contact-us (at) aurum.foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.