Gilat to Invest up to $3.5 Million in Disruptive ESA Based Drone Detection Startup Crosense

Gilat expands its HLS and Defense strategic footprint with investment in cutting-edge deep-tech company

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a global leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, today announced an investment of up to $3.5 million in Crosense, an early-stage startup revolutionizing drone detection and tracking. The investment is part of a funding round co-led by Frontier Capital, reinforcing strong industry confidence in Crosense’s disruptive technology. This move aligns with Gilat’s recently declared strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Homeland Security (HLS) and Defense sectors.

Crosense is developing a disruptive new class of deep-tech, electronically steered antenna (ESA) based drone detection and tracking systems, addressing an urgent, unmet need for securing airports, military bases, and critical infrastructure against unauthorized drone activity. Unlike traditional solutions, Crosense’s passive, all-weather, real-time system will provide 24/7 hermetic coverage, ensuring accurate, scalable, and cost-effective detection in all terrains, including dense urban environments.

"The rapid rise of drone threats has created an immediate demand for more effective detection solutions, and Crosense’s technology is poised to disrupt the market," said Roni Stoleru, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Gilat. "This investment reflects Gilat’s commitment to the defense sector and our strategy to bring innovative, field-proven solutions to military and government customers worldwide. By supporting Crosense, we are reinforcing our role in safeguarding critical assets with next-generation technologies."

"We are thrilled to have Gilat as our strategic partner and investor," stated Crosense founder and CEO, Gil Zwirn. "Gilat's extensive knowledge and expertise, as well as its robust global marketing and sales channels will be instrumental in our journey. This collaboration is expected to propel Crosense forward, fostering innovation and growth, and amplifying our reach and impact."

