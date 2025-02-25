Bitdeer Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

All amounts compared to Q4’23 unless otherwise noted

Total revenue was US$69.0 million vs. US$114.8 million.

was US$69.0 million vs. US$114.8 million. Cost of revenue was US$63.9 million vs. US$87.8 million.

was US$63.9 million vs. US$87.8 million. Gross profit was US$5.1 million vs. US$27.0 million.

was US$5.1 million vs. US$27.0 million. Net loss was US$531.9 million vs. US$5.0 million.

was US$531.9 million vs. US$5.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was negative US$3.8 million, vs. positive US$33.3 2 million.

was negative US$3.8 million, vs. positive US$33.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents were US$476.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

were US$476.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Crypto balance: US$77.5 million as of December 31, 2024.



Management Commentary

“Last year, we strategically prioritized resources to the development of our proprietary ASIC technology, which temporarily limited our hashrate growth and impacted our financial performance. However, this investment resulted in substantial progress in our ASIC technology roadmap, strengthening our competitive moat and positioning Bitdeer for a transformative 2025 and beyond. Owning and deploying our own mining ASICs is an integral part of our full vertical integration strategy. It will provide us distinct advantages – such as rapid hashrate deployment, a lower cost structure, enhanced capital efficiency, and a dramatically improved supply chain compared to the broader industry. In addition, commercializing SEALMINER ASICs allows us to diversify our revenue streams into the multi-billion dollar ASICs market where we see strong demand for alternative suppliers of ASIC solutions,” stated Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer.

Mr. Kong added, “In 2025, for our self-mining operation, we plan to energize all of our mass production SEALMINER A1s and 28 EH/s of SEALMINER A2s on top of our existing 8.7 EH/s of self-mining hashrate for the time being. This will bring Bitdeer’s total self-mining hashrate to approximately 40 EH/s by Q4 2025. This target does not factor in additional wafer allocation anticipated from TSMC for SEAL02 or SEAL03, which could be additive to the Q4 2025 target of 40 EH/s, depending on manufacturing schedule. For sales to external customers, the approximately 7 EH/s of SEALMINER A2s that we allocated was quickly over-subscribed, 20% of the total price as the down payment has been fully collected and volume shipments to these customers will begin in March 2025.”

Mr. Kong continued, “In Q4 2024, we also advanced the development of our 3rd and 4th generation chips. Upon successful tapeouts, we believe these chips will position Bitdeer as the leading supplier of the world’s most energy efficient mining ASICs. Having the most efficient ASIC is the key factor to winning share of the growing ASICs market, as energy efficiency remains most important single metric influencing buying decisions. We look forward to the substantial value these chips will unlock for our company and our shareholders.”

Mr. Kong concluded, “In terms of our energy assets, our global power capacity now exceeds 2.6 GWs, following the Foxcreek, Alberta acquisition, and over 1 GW is scheduled to be energized over the course of 2025. This puts us in an advantageous position to deploy our SEALMINER machines for self-mining and also capitalize on the significant demand for HPC and AI datacenters. We are actively working with top datacenter developers and advisors to establish long-term partnerships, which will position Bitdeer to play a significant role in addressing the shortage of reliable power for AI datacenters.”

Operational Summary

Metrics Three Months Ended Dec 31 2024 2023 Total hash rate under management (EH/s) 21.6 21.0 - Proprietary hash rate 8.9 8.4 - Self-mining 8.5 6.7 - Cloud Hash Rate 0.0 1.7 - Delivered but not yet hashing 0.4 - - Hosting 12.7 12.6 Mining rigs under management 175,000 215,000 - Self-owned 85,000 86,000 - Hosted 90,000 129,000 Bitcoin mined (self-mining only) 469 1,299 Bitcoins held 594 43 Total power usage (MWh) 857,000 1,336,000 Average cost of electricity ($/MWh) 41 44 Average miner efficiency (J/TH) 30.4 31.7



Power Infrastructure Summary

Site / Location Capacity (MW) Status Timing3 Electrical capacity - Rockdale, Texas 563 Online Completed - Knoxville, Tennessee 86 Online Completed - Wenatchee, Washington 13 Online Completed - Molde, Norway 84 Online Completed - Tydal, Norway 50 Online Completed - Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Completed Total electrical capacity 8954 Pipeline capacity - Tydal, Norway Phase 1 40 In progress Pending Regulatory Approval - Tydal, Norway Phase 2 135 In progress Mid 2025 - Massillon, Ohio 221 In progress Mid-to-late 2025 - Clarington, Ohio Phase 1 266 In progress Q3 2025 - Clarington, Ohio Phase 2 304 Pending approval Estimate 2026 - Jigmeling, Bhutan 500 In progress Mid-to-late 2025 - Rockdale, Texas 179 In planning Estimate 2026 - Alberta, Canada 99 In planning Q4 2026 Total pipeline capacity 1,744 Total global electrical capacity 2,639



Financial MD&A

All variances are current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. All figures in this section are rounded.

Q4 2024 High-Level P&L and Disaggregated Revenue Details:

US $ in millions Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Total revenue 69.0 62.0 114.8 Cost of revenue (63.9) (59.2) (87.8) Gross profit 5.1 2.8 27.0 Net loss (531.9) (50.1) (5.0) Adjusted EBITDA (3.8) (8.5) 33.32 Cash and cash equivalents 476.3 291.3 144.7





US $ in millions Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Revenue 41.5 2.3 8.5 12.4 Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining rigs (22.3) (0.1) (5.8) (7.0) - Depreciation and share-based payment expenses (12.2) (0.6) (1.2) (1.8) - Other cash costs (4.0) (0.3) (0.8) (1.2) Total cost of revenue (38.5) (1.0) (7.8) (10.0) Gross profit 3.0 1.3 0.7 2.4





US $ in millions Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Revenue 46.9 16.2 25.2 23.4 Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining rigs (20.3) (4.3) (16.1) (17.2) - Depreciation and share-based payment expenses (9.7) (3.8) (2.6) (2.4) - Other cash costs (3.0) (1.0) (1.6) (1.6) Total cost of revenue (33.0) (9.1) (20.3) (21.2) Gross profit 13.9 7.1 4.9 2.2



Full Year 2024 High-Level P&L and Disaggregated Revenue Details:

US $ in millions Years Ended Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Total revenue 349.8 368.5 Cost of revenue (283.4) (290.7) Gross profit 66.4 77.8 Net loss (599.2) (56.7) Adjusted EBITDA 39.4 97.02 Cash and cash equivalents 476.3 144.7





US $ in millions Year Ended Dec 31, 2024 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Revenue 163.1 39.8 67.6 64.0 Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining rigs (91.1) (7.5) (39.6) (41.0) - Depreciation and share-based payment expenses (39.1) (8.4) (8.4) (8.2) - Other cash costs (11.8) (2.5) (4.3) (4.5) Total cost of revenue (142.0) (18.4) (52.3) (53.7) Gross profit 21.1 21.4 15.3 10.3





US $ in millions Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Revenue 111.7 67.9 97.3 79.9 Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining rigs (52.3) (17.1) (54.6) (55.5) - Depreciation and share-based payment expenses (29.2) (19.7) (13.2) (10.7) - Other cash costs (8.3) (5.3) (7.5) (6.6) Total cost of revenue (89.8) (42.1) (75.3) (72.8) Gross profit 21.9 25.8 22.0 7.1



Q4 2024 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (compared to Q4 2023)

Revenue

Total revenue was US$69.0 million vs. US$114.8 million.

was US$69.0 million vs. US$114.8 million. Self-mining revenue was US$41.5 million vs. US$46.9 million, primarily due to the effect of the April 2024 halving and higher global network hashrate, partially offset by the increase in the average self-mining hashrate for the quarter by 20.0% to 8.4 EH/s from 7.0 EH/s last year and higher year-over-year Bitcoin prices.

was US$41.5 million vs. US$46.9 million, primarily due to the effect of the April 2024 halving and higher global network hashrate, partially offset by the increase in the average self-mining hashrate for the quarter by 20.0% to 8.4 EH/s from 7.0 EH/s last year and higher year-over-year Bitcoin prices. Cloud Hash Rate revenue was US$2.3 million vs. US$16.2 million. The decline was primarily due to expiration of long-term Cloud Hashrate contracts and subsequent reallocation of nearly all machines to self-mining operations over the course of 2024.

was US$2.3 million vs. US$16.2 million. The decline was primarily due to expiration of long-term Cloud Hashrate contracts and subsequent reallocation of nearly all machines to self-mining operations over the course of 2024. General Hosting revenue was US$8.5 million vs. US$25.2 million. The decline was primarily due to the expiration of certain hosting customer contracts as well as the removal of older and less efficient machines by other hosting customers following the April 2024 halving as a result of reduced mining economics.

was US$8.5 million vs. US$25.2 million. The decline was primarily due to the expiration of certain hosting customer contracts as well as the removal of older and less efficient machines by other hosting customers following the April 2024 halving as a result of reduced mining economics. Membership Hosting revenue was US$12.4 million vs. US$23.4 million. Similar to general hosting, the decline was primarily driven by customers scaling down operations for older and less efficient rigs following the April 2024 halving as a result of reduced mining economics.



Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was US$63.9 million vs US$87.8 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower depreciation expenses as certain mining rigs became fully depreciated and the decrease of power usage along with the reduced hosted mining rigs.



Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit was US$5.1 million vs. US$27.0 million.

was US$5.1 million vs. US$27.0 million. Gross margin was 7.4% vs. 23.5%.

Operating Expenses

The sum of the operating expenses below was US$42.5 million vs. US$27.4 million.



Selling expenses were US$2.0 million vs. US$2.0 million, flat year-over-year. General and administrative expenses were US$17.7 million vs. US$17.1 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff costs for general and administrative personnel and consulting fee for capital market and compliance activities, partially offset by lower share-based payment expenses. Research and development expenses were US$22.9 million vs. US$8.3 million, primarily due to higher R&D costs related to higher engineering costs related to the Company’s ASIC development roadmap and non-cash amortization expenses of intangible assets related to the acquisition of FreeChain.



Other Net Loss

In Q4 2024, we recorded US$479.8 million other net loss primarily due to the non-cash expense of fair value changes of derivative liabilities, which are the US$413.7 million of loss on fair value changes for the convertible notes issued in August and November and the US$55.8 million of loss on fair value changes for the Tether warrants.



Net Loss

Net loss was US$531.9 million vs. US$5.0 million.



Adjusted Profit / (Loss) (Non-IFRS)5

Adjusted loss was US$36.9 million vs. adjusted profit of US$4.52 million. The change was primarily due to the year-over-year revenue decline, lower gross profit margins and higher operating expenses as described above.



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted EBITDA was negative US$3.8 million vs. positive US$33.32 million. The decrease was primarily due to the year-over-year revenue decline, lower gross profit margins as a result of the halving and higher R&D as described above.



Cash Flows

Net cash used in operating activities was US$325.1 million, primarily driven by electricity costs and operating expenses for the quarter as well working capital payments to TSMC of US$190.6 million for SEAL02 and US$52.8 million for the tapeout of SEAL03, including risk wafers.

Net cash used in investing activities was US$10.0 million, which included US$48.4 million of capital expenditures for infrastructure construction and mining rigs, offset by US$38.8 million of proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies received from our principal business.

Net cash generated from financing activities was US$522.8 million, primarily driven by the proceeds from our convertible note issuance in November and ATM program.



Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024 unless stated otherwise (compared to December 31, 2023)

US$476.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, US$77.5 million in cryptocurrencies and US$208.1 million in borrowing.

US$310.2 million prepayments and other assets, up from US$97.1 million. Change primarily driven by advanced payments to TSMC for our SEAL02 mass volume production.

US$64.9 million inventories, up from nearly zero. Increase mainly including wafers, chips, WIP and finished SEALMINER inventory.

US$83.2 million intangible assets and US$35.8 million goodwill mainly raised from acquisition of Norway and Freechain during the year of 2024.

US$763.9 million derivative liabilities mainly due to the issuance of warrants to Tether, and convertible senior notes issued in August and November.



Further information regarding the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 financial and operations results can be found on the SEC’s website https://sec.gov and the Company’s Investor Relations website https://ir.bitdeer.com.

CEO 10b5-1 Trading Plan

In December 2024, Jihan Wu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, entered into a plan designed to comply with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Plan”). The Plan provides for sales of securities of the Company and is in accordance with the Company’s Insider Trading Policy. Subject to minimum price thresholds specified in the Plan, up to 4,000,000 of ordinary shares of the Company may be sold on multiple pre-determined dates starting in March 2025 and ending no later than the earlier of June 15, 2025 or the date that the aggregate number of ordinary shares sold under the Plan reaches 4,000,000.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, please visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.





BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of December 31, As of December 31, (US $ in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 476,270 144,729 Cryptocurrencies 77,537 15,371 Trade receivables 9,627 17,277 Amounts due from a related party 15,512 187 Prepayments and other assets 310,173 97,087 Inventories 64,888 346 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 42,521 37,775 Restricted cash 17,356 9,538 Mining rigs 67,324 63,477 Right-of-use assets 69,273 58,626 Property, plant and equipment 251,377 154,860 Investment properties 30,723 34,346 Intangible assets 83,235 4,777 Goodwill 35,818 - Deferred tax assets 6,220 991 TOTAL ASSETS 1,557,854 639,387 LIABILITIES Trade payables 31,471 32,484 Other payables and accruals 42,267 32,151 Amounts due to a related party 8,747 33 Income tax payables 2,729 3,367 Derivative liabilities 763,939 - Deferred revenue 129,229 144,337 Borrowings 208,127 22,618 Lease liabilities 78,133 70,211 Deferred tax liabilities 16,614 1,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,281,256 306,821 NET ASSETS 276,598 332,566 EQUITY Share capital * * Treasury equity (160,926) (2,604) Accumulated deficit (649,004) (49,853) Reserves 1,086,528 385,023 TOTAL EQUITY 276,598 332,566

* Amount less than US$1,000



BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three months ended Dec 31, Years ended Dec 31, (US $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue6 69,018 114,848 349,782 368,554 Cost of revenue (63,919) (87,804) (283,382) (290,745) Gross profit 5,099 27,044 66,400 77,809 Selling expenses (1,952) (2,005) (8,044) (8,246) General and administrative expenses (17,668) (17,134) (64,317) (66,454) Research and development expenses (22,898) (8,306) (76,946 (29,534) Listing fee - - - (33,151) Other operating income / (expenses) (3,670) 3,073 727 3,791 Other net gain / (loss) (479,778) 1,068 (507,479) 3,538 Profit / (loss) from operations (520,867) 3,740 (589,659) (52,247) Finance income / (expenses) (11,811) 1,179 (11,935) 1,276 Profit / (loss) before taxation (532,678) 4,919 (601,594) (50,971) Income tax benefit / (expenses) 761 (9,950) 2,443 (5,685) Loss for the periods (531,917) (5,031) (599,151) (56,656) Other comprehensive loss Loss for the periods (531,917) (5,031) (599,151) (56,656) Other comprehensive loss for the periods Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss

- Exchange differences on translation of financial statements



(234) (43) (218) (26) Other comprehensive loss for the periods, net of tax (234) (43) (218) (26) Total comprehensive loss for the periods (532,151) (5,074) (599,369) (56,682) Loss per share (Basic and diluted) (3.22) (0.05) (4.36) (0.51) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) (Basic and diluted) 165,427 111,055 137,426 110,494





BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months ended

Dec 31, Years ended

Dec 31, (US $ in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operating activities (321,629) (76,963) (613,167) (283,868) Interest paid on leases (902) (659) (3,473) (2,605) Interest paid on borrowings (2,216) (940) (3,952) (2,181) Interest received 1,653 2,033 7,115 7,572 Income tax paid (1,964) (1,347) (8,596) (1,500) Income tax refund - 10,795 - 10,795 Net cash used in operating activities (325,058 ) (67,081) (622,073) (271,787) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, investment properties and intangible assets (42,617) (25,324) (119,487) (63,305) Purchase of mining rigs (5,766) (107) (7,731) (63,041) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, net of refund received (425) - (2,776) (4,400) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - - 31,111 Repayments from a related party - 322 - 322 Lending to a third party - - - (61) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 54 44 298 73 Proceeds from disposal of mining rigs - 27 - 27 Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies 38,794 97,083 248,447 299,128 Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (6,051) - Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities (9,960) 72,045 112,700 199,854 Cash flows from financing activities Capital element of lease rentals paid (6,540) (1,183) (9,676) (5,191) Net payment related to Business Combination - - - (7,662) Repayments of borrowings (10,000) - (15,000) (7,000) Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercise of share rewards 4,412 412 5,170 412 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of transaction costs 321,918 9,494 485,108 9,494 Payment for the future issuance cost - (942) - (942) Acquisition of treasury shares - (2,495) (617) (2,604) Proceeds from convertible senior notes, net of transaction costs 387,917 - 554,214 - Repayment to convertible senior notes in connection with note extinguishment (14,932) - (14,932) - Purchase of zero-strike call option (160,000) - (160,000) - Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities 522,775 5,286 844,267 (13,493) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 187,757 10,250 334,894 (85,426) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 291,314 134,512 144,729 231,362 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents held (2,801) (33) (3,353) (1,207) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 476,270 144,729 476,270 144,729

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company’s business, the Company considers and uses non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit / (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude the listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, changes in fair value of holdback shares for acquisition of FreeChain, and changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables, and defines adjusted profit/(loss) as profit/(loss) adjusted to exclude the listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, changes in fair value of holdback shares for acquisition of FreeChain, and changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables.

The Company presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by its management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitate investors’ assessment of its operating performance. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, investors should not consider these measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, the Company’s loss for the periods, as determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The following table presents a reconciliation of loss for the relevant period to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit / (loss), for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.



BITDEER GROUP NON-IFRS ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED PROFIT / (LOSS) RECONCILIATION Three months ended Dec 31, Years ended Dec 31, (US $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Loss for the periods (531,917) (5,031) (599,151) (56,656) Add： Depreciation and amortization 25,116 19,654 81,096 75,541 Income tax (benefit) / expenses (761) 9,950 (2,443) 5,685 Interest (income) / expense, net 8,729 (753) 10,050 (2,872) Listing fee - - - 33,151 Share-based payment expenses 8,658 11,322 33,968 45,488 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 469,501 - 498,167 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,172 - 8,172 - Changes in fair value of holdback shares for acquisition of FreeChain 2,970 - 3,186 - Changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables 5,733 (1,810) 6,362 (3,305) Total of Adjusted EBITDA (3,799) 33,3322 39,407 97,0322 Adjusted Profit / (loss) Loss for the periods (531,917) (5,031) (599,151) (56,656) Add： Listing fee - - - 33,151 Share-based payment expenses 8,658 11,322 33,968 45,488 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 469,501 - 498,167 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,172 - 8,172 - Changes in fair value of holdback shares for acquisition of FreeChain 2,970 - 3,186 - Changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables 5,733 (1,810) 6,362 (3,305) Total of Adjusted Profit / (loss) (36,883) 4,4812 (49,296) 18,6782

1 “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude the listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, changes in fair value of holdback shares for acquisition of FreeChain, and changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables.

2 During the current period, we revised definition of our previously reported non-IFRS Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA and recast the prior period for comparability. This revision, which resulted in a US$1.8 million and US$3.3 million revision to Q4 2023 and Year-ended 2023 metrics, respectively, reflects non-cash fair value changes in crypto settled receivables and payables as they do not represent normal operating expenses (or income) necessary to operate our business.

3 Indicative timing. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.

4 Figures may not add due to rounding.

5 “Adjusted profit/(loss)” is defined as profit/(loss) adjusted to exclude the listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, changes in fair value of holdback shares for acquisition of FreeChain, and changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables.

6 Included nil and approximately US$17.2 million generated from hosting service provided to a related party for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

