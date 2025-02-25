GT Biopharma Announces Request for Withdrawal of Form S-1 Registration Statement

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (“NK”) cell engager platform, today announced that it has filed a Request for Withdrawal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) with respect to the withdrawal of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284032) that it filed with the SEC originally on December 23, 2024. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the offering described in the Registration Statement.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com .

