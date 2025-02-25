TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results, Provides 2025 Outlook and Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization 

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Fourth quarter sales grew 2.0% to $1.31 billion, driven by 6.6% improvement in Specialty Distribution

Delivered gross margin of 29.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%

Full Year Highlights

Achieved record 2024 results: sales of $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion

Completed 8 acquisitions totaling $153.1 million in annual sales

Returned $966.4 million in capital to stockholders through the repurchase of ~2.5 million shares

2025 Outlook

Anticipates full year 2025 sales between $5.05 to $5.35 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $925 million to $1.075 billion

Acquisitions continue to be top priority for deploying capital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“Our performance in 2024 was driven by consistent execution within our unique operating model and the entire TopBuild team’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence and focus on driving improvements across the business.

“Our fourth quarter results were as expected given the ongoing choppiness across the residential construction landscape. Sales improved 2.0%, driven by 6.6% growth in Specialty Distribution, while Installation was relatively flat in the quarter. We also improved adjusted EBITDA margin by 10 basis points to 19.7%. Broad macro fundamentals continue to support long-term demand growth across our end markets. Low housing inventory, population growth and demographic shifts, as well as ongoing initiatives to reduce energy consumption, decrease utility costs, and manage emissions are tailwinds for our business.

“We have a very robust pipeline of M&A opportunities and acquisitions continue to be the highest priority for our free cash flow. In 2024 we remained disciplined around capital allocation, completing eight acquisitions which total $153.1 million in annual sales. We also returned $966.4 million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program, demonstrating our continued confidence in our outlook and ability to successfully deploy capital to generate excellent returns,” concluded Mr. Buck.

Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Reported Adjusted ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $1,312,206 $1,286,074 $1,312,206 $1,286,074 Gross Profit $392,033 $391,116 $392,033 $391,116 Gross Margin 29.9% 30.4% 29.9% 30.4% SG&A $174,583 $186,316 $172,896 $178,894 SG&A as % of Sales 13.3% 14.5% 13.2% 13.9% Operating Profit $217,450 $204,800 $219,137 $212,222 Operating Margin 16.6% 15.9% 16.7% 16.5% Net Income $150,540 $146,382 $151,262 $149,305 Net Income per diluted share $5.11 $4.60 $5.13 $4.69 EBITDA $258,025 $251,641 EBITDA Margin 19.7% 19.6% Year Ended December 31, 2024 Reported Adjusted ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $5,329,803 $5,194,694 $5,329,803 $5,194,694 Gross Profit $1,624,918 $1,603,820 $1,624,918 $1,603,820 Gross Margin 30.5% 30.9% 30.5% 30.9% SG&A $738,575 $724,995 $707,393 $703,374 SG&A as % of Sales 13.9% 14.0% 13.3% 13.5% Operating Profit $886,343 $878,825 $917,525 $900,446 Operating Margin 16.6% 16.9% 17.2% 17.3% Net Income $622,602 $614,254 $645,258 $626,857 Net Income per diluted share $20.29 $19.33 $21.03 $19.73 EBITDA $1,074,595 $1,049,160 EBITDA Margin 20.2% 20.2%

Sales Drivers

(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Installation Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations Sales (in millions) $789 $602 $1,312 Sales Drivers Volume (4.1%) 4.4% (1.3%) Price 1.5% 0.0% 0.9% M&A 2.3% 2.2% 2.4% Total Sales Change (0.2%) 6.6% 2.0% Year Ended December 31, 2024 Installation Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations Sales (in millions) $3,295 $2,341 $5,330 Sales Drivers Volume (0.6%) 1.0% (0.7%) Price 1.3% 0.9% 1.1% M&A 3.1% 1.3% 2.5% Dispositions (0.5%) (0.3%) Total Sales Change 3.3% 3.2% 2.6%

Segment Profitability

(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Installation Specialty Distribution Installation Specialty Distribution Operating Profit $149,445 $90,569 $649,162 $352,431 Change (0.4%) 8.7% 0.7% 6.5% Operating Margin 19.0% 15.0% 19.7% 15.1% Adj. Operating Profit $149,537 $91,160 $649,618 $352,480 Change (0.3%) 9.4% 0.4% 6.4% Adj. Operating Margin 19.0% 15.1% 19.7% 15.1% Adj. EBITDA $169,009 $106,674 $725,824 $414,182 Change 0.1% 7.9% 1.2% 5.6% Adj. EBITDA Margin 21.4% 17.7% 22.0% 17.7%

Capital Allocation

2024 Acquisitions

Company Annual Sales Month Closed ($ in millions) Brabble Insulation (I) $ 5.2 February Morris Black & Sons (I) 3.8 March Pest Control Insulation (D) 25.4 March Green Space Insulation (I) 6.0 April Insulation Works (I) 28.0 May Texas Insulation (I) 38.9 May Shannon Global Energy Solutions (D) 10.8 December Metro Supply Company (D) 35.0 December Total $ 153.1 I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter, TopBuild repurchased 134,872 shares totaling $47.2 million. For the full year, the Company repurchased 2.5 million shares for a total of $966.4 million.

New Share Repurchase Authorization

TopBuild announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $188.1 million remaining from the prior authorization (as of December 31, 2024), bringing total availability for share repurchases to $1.2 billion. The authorization reflects the continued confidence of management and the Board in TopBuild’s long-term strategy and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

2025 Outlook1

TopBuild provided its full year outlook which assumes ongoing choppiness in the residential new construction market throughout 2025. The Company noted that its 2025 guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.

$ in millions 2025 Outlook Low High Sales $ 5,050 $ 5,350 Adjusted EBITDA $ 925 $ 1,075





2025 Assumptions Residential Sales Mid-single digit decline Commercial/Industrial Sales Low-single digit growth Interest Expense $49 - $55 million Capital Expenditures 1.5 - 2.0% of sales Tax Rate 25 - 27%

1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 190 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

PI Aquino

pi.aquino@topbuild.com

386-763-8801

(tables follow)





TopBuild Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023 2024

2023 Net sales $ 1,312,206 $ 1,286,074 $ 5,329,803 $ 5,194,694 Cost of sales 920,173 894,958 3,704,885 3,590,874 Gross profit 392,033 391,116 1,624,918 1,603,820 Selling, general, and administrative expense 174,583 186,316 738,575 724,995 Operating profit 217,450 204,800 886,343 878,825 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (17,280 ) (19,187 ) (73,092 ) (74,614 ) Other, net 2,551 8,729 27,537 21,272 Other expense, net (14,729 ) (10,458 ) (45,555 ) (53,342 ) Income before income taxes 202,721 194,342 840,788 825,483 Income tax expense (52,181 ) (47,960 ) (218,186 ) (211,229 ) Net income $ 150,540 $ 146,382 $ 622,602 $ 614,254 Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.13 $ 4.63 $ 20.41 $ 19.44 Diluted $ 5.11 $ 4.60 $ 20.29 $ 19.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,319,538 31,623,506 30,504,064 31,597,508 Diluted 29,485,271 31,805,569 30,679,660 31,776,901





TopBuild Corp. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023 2024

2023 Net income $ 150,540 $ 146,382 $ 622,602 $ 614,254 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (11,076 ) 4,227 (14,541 ) 7,255 Comprehensive income $ 139,464 $ 150,609 $ 608,061 $ 621,509







TopBuild Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (dollars in thousands) As of December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 400,318 $ 848,565 Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $18,541 at December 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023 751,612 799,009 Inventories 406,662 364,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,382 36,939 Total current assets 1,598,974 2,049,244 Right of use assets 189,146 204,629 Property and equipment, net 266,992 264,487 Goodwill 2,112,259 2,042,568 Other intangible assets, net 557,689 591,058 Other assets 10,366 10,865 Total assets $ 4,735,426 $ 5,162,851 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 456,446 $ 469,585 Current portion of long-term debt 48,750 47,039 Accrued liabilities 191,786 187,217 Short-term operating lease liabilities 68,713 65,780 Short-term finance lease liabilities 1,487 1,917 Total current liabilities 767,182 771,538 Long-term debt 1,327,159 1,373,028 Deferred tax liabilities, net 240,343 243,930 Long-term portion of insurance reserves 57,700 58,783 Long-term operating lease liabilities 129,360 146,213 Long-term finance lease liabilities 2,618 4,150 Other liabilities 1,446 1,554 Total liabilities 2,525,808 2,599,196 EQUITY 2,209,618 2,563,655 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,735,426 $ 5,162,851 As of December 31, 2024 2023 Other Financial Data Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $ 701,828 $ 694,155 Net sales, acquisition adjusted † $ 5,409,852 $ 5,258,974 Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 13.0 % 13.2 % † Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches







TopBuild Corp. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net income $ 622,602 $ 614,254 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 140,491 132,878 Share-based compensation 16,579 15,838 Loss on sale of assets 1,014 2,349 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,881 2,881 Provision for bad debt expense 15,742 6,481 Provision for inventory obsolescence 7,586 4,794 Deferred income taxes, net (3,462 ) (7,476 ) Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Receivables, net 56,017 20,812 Inventories (41,723 ) 74,529 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,143 ) (2,598 ) Accounts payable (30,420 ) (8,867 ) Accrued liabilities (5,816 ) (4,444 ) Other, net (2,322 ) (2,022 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 776,026 849,409 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (69,349 ) (63,998 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (136,767 ) (149,154 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,593 14,982 Net cash used in investing activities (203,523 ) (198,170 ) Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities: Repayment of long-term debt (47,039 ) (40,138 ) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (6,107 ) (6,528 ) Exercise of stock options 3,226 3,130 Repurchase of shares of common stock (966,352 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — (300 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,016,272 ) (43,836 ) Impact of exchange rate changes on cash (4,478 ) 1,093 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (448,247 ) 608,496 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 848,565 240,069 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $ 400,318 $ 848,565 Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 69,975 $ 71,463 Income taxes 219,484 220,773 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 50,502 $ 56,255 Accruals for property and equipment 1,023 912 Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock 9,444 —







TopBuild Corp. Segment Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Installation Sales $ 788,554 $ 790,414 (0.2 )% $ 3,294,630 $ 3,188,232 3.3 % Operating profit, as reported $ 149,445 $ 149,999 $ 649,162 $ 644,392 Operating margin, as reported 19.0 % 19.0 % 19.7 % 20.2 % Rationalization charges — 41 — 1,923 Acquisition related costs 92 11 456 527 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 149,537 $ 150,051 $ 649,618 $ 646,842 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.0 % 19.0 % 19.7 % 20.3 % Share-based compensation 258 372 976 1,496 Depreciation and amortization 19,214 18,422 75,230 69,123 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 169,009 $ 168,845 0.1 % $ 725,824 $ 717,461 1.2 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 21.4 % 21.4 % 22.0 % 22.5 % Specialty Distribution Sales $ 601,830 $ 564,468 6.6 % $ 2,340,837 $ 2,268,339 3.2 % Operating profit, as reported $ 90,569 $ 83,355 $ 352,431 $ 330,938 Operating margin, as reported 15.0 % 14.8 % 15.1 % 14.6 % Rationalization charges 80 — (476 ) — Acquisition related costs 511 — 525 350 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 91,160 $ 83,355 $ 352,480 $ 331,288 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.1 % 14.8 % 15.1 % 14.6 % Share-based compensation 358 298 1,545 1,286 Depreciation and amortization 15,156 15,193 60,157 59,607 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 106,674 $ 98,846 7.9 % $ 414,182 $ 392,181 5.6 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 17.7 % 17.5 % 17.7 % 17.3 %







TopBuild Corp. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023

Change 2024

2023

Change Total net sales Sales before eliminations $ 1,390,384 $ 1,354,882 $ 5,635,467 $ 5,456,571 Intercompany eliminations (78,178 ) (68,808 ) (305,664 ) (261,877 ) Net sales after eliminations $ 1,312,206 $ 1,286,074 2.0 % $ 5,329,803 $ 5,194,694 2.6 % Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 240,014 $ 233,354 $ 1,001,593 $ 975,330 General corporate expense, net (9,807 ) (16,787 ) (65,416 ) (52,067 ) Intercompany eliminations (12,757 ) (11,767 ) (49,834 ) (44,438 ) Operating profit, as reported $ 217,450 $ 204,800 $ 886,343 $ 878,825 Operating margin, as reported 16.6 % 15.9 % 16.6 % 16.9 % Rationalization charges 80 41 73 1,923 Acquisition related costs † 1,607 7,381 8,109 19,698 Acquisition termination fee — — 23,000 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 219,137 $ 212,222 $ 917,525 $ 900,446 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.7 % 16.5 % 17.2 % 17.3 % Share-based compensation 3,174 4,757 16,579 15,836 Depreciation and amortization 35,714 34,662 140,491 132,878 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 258,025 $ 251,641 2.5 % $ 1,074,595 $ 1,049,160 2.4 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 19.7 % 19.6 % 20.2 % 20.2 % Sales change period over period 26,132 135,109 EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 6,384 25,435 Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales 24.4 % 18.8 % † Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments







TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales Same branch: Installation $ 769,980 $ 790,414 $ 3,194,945 $ 3,172,854 Specialty Distribution 589,392 564,468 2,310,659 2,268,339 Eliminations (78,178 ) (68,808 ) (305,664 ) (261,877 ) Total same branch $ 1,281,194 $ 1,286,074 $ 5,199,940 $ 5,179,316 Acquisitions (a): Installation $ 18,574 $ — $ 99,685 $ — Specialty Distribution 12,438 — 30,178 — Total acquisitions $ 31,012 $ — $ 129,863 $ — Dispositions (b): Installation $ — $ — $ — $ 15,378 Total dispositions $ — $ — $ — $ 15,378 Total net sales $ 1,312,206 $ 1,286,074 $ 5,329,803 $ 5,194,694 EBITDA, as adjusted Same branch $ 253,145 $ 251,641 $ 1,054,680 $ 1,046,120 Acquisitions (a) 4,880 — 19,915 — Dispositions (b) — — — 3,040 Total $ 258,025 $ 251,641 $ 1,074,595 $ 1,049,160 EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales Same branch (c) 19.8 % 20.3 % Acquisitions (d) 15.7 % 15.3 % Total (e) 19.7 % 19.6 % 20.2 % 20.2 % As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales Same branch (f) NM 41.5 % Acquisitions (d) 15.7 % 15.3 % Total (g) 24.4 % 18.8 % (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months (b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch (c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales (d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales (e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales (f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales (g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales NM Not Meaningful







TopBuild Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Gross Profit Reconciliation Net sales $ 1,312,206 $ 1,286,074 $ 5,329,803 $ 5,194,694 Gross profit, as reported $ 392,033 $ 391,116 $ 1,624,918 $ 1,603,820 Acquisition related costs — — — — Gross profit, as adjusted $ 392,033 $ 391,116 $ 1,624,918 $ 1,603,820 Gross margin, as reported 29.9 % 30.4 % 30.5 % 30.9 % Gross margin, as adjusted 29.9 % 30.4 % 30.5 % 30.9 % Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $ 174,583 $ 186,316 $ 738,575 $ 724,995 Rationalization charges 80 41 73 1,923 Acquisition related costs 1,607 7,381 8,109 19,698 Acquisition termination fee — — 23,000 — Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $ 172,896 $ 178,894 $ 707,393 $ 703,374 Operating Profit Reconciliation Operating profit, as reported $ 217,450 $ 204,800 $ 886,343 $ 878,825 Rationalization charges 80 41 73 1,923 Acquisition related costs 1,607 7,381 8,109 19,698 Acquisition termination fee — — 23,000 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 219,137 $ 212,222 $ 917,525 $ 900,446 Operating margin, as reported 16.6 % 15.9 % 16.6 % 16.9 % Operating margin, as adjusted 16.7 % 16.5 % 17.2 % 17.3 % Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 202,721 $ 194,342 $ 840,788 $ 825,483 Rationalization charges 80 41 73 1,923 Acquisition related costs 1,607 7,381 8,109 19,698 Acquisition termination fee — — 23,000 — Income before income taxes, as adjusted 204,408 201,764 871,970 847,104 Tax rate at 26.0% (53,146 ) (52,459 ) (226,712 ) (220,247 ) Income, as adjusted $ 151,262 $ 149,305 $ 645,258 $ 626,857 Income per common share, as adjusted $ 5.13 $ 4.69 $ 21.03 $ 19.73 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 29,485,271 31,805,569 30,679,660 31,776,901







TopBuild Corp. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income, as reported $ 150,540 $ 146,382 $ 622,602 $ 614,254 Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 14,729 10,458 45,555 53,342 Income tax expense 52,181 47,960 218,186 211,229 Depreciation and amortization 35,714 34,662 140,491 132,878 Share-based compensation 3,174 4,757 16,579 15,836 Rationalization charges 80 41 73 1,923 Acquisition related costs 1,607 7,381 8,109 19,698 Acquisition termination fee — — 23,000 — EBITDA, as adjusted $ 258,025 $ 251,641 $ 1,074,595 $ 1,049,160 Proforma acquisition EBITDA (a) 11,395 Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted $ 1,085,990 (a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2024.







TopBuild Corp. Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited) (in thousands) 2024 Year Ended Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 December 31, 2024 Net sales $ 1,278,717 $ 1,365,612 $ 1,373,268 $ 1,312,206 $ 5,329,803 Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 35,308 22,616 13,363 8,762 80,049 Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,314,025 $ 1,388,228 $ 1,386,631 $ 1,320,968 $ 5,409,852 † Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches







TopBuild Corp. 2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited) (in millions) Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 Low High Estimated net income, as reported $ 519.0 $ 640.0 Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 55.0 49.0 Income tax expense 182.0 225.0 Depreciation and amortization 148.0 143.0 Share-based compensation 20.0 17.0 Acquisition related costs & rationalization charges 1.0 1.0 Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 925.0 $ 1,075.0

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.