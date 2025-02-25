Submit Release
TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results, Provides 2025 Outlook and Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization 

Fourth Quarter Highlights
Fourth quarter sales grew 2.0% to $1.31 billion, driven by 6.6% improvement in Specialty Distribution
Delivered gross margin of 29.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%

Full Year Highlights
Achieved record 2024 results: sales of $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion
Completed 8 acquisitions totaling $153.1 million in annual sales
Returned $966.4 million in capital to stockholders through the repurchase of ~2.5 million shares

2025 Outlook
Anticipates full year 2025 sales between $5.05 to $5.35 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $925 million to $1.075 billion
Acquisitions continue to be top priority for deploying capital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“Our performance in 2024 was driven by consistent execution within our unique operating model and the entire TopBuild team’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence and focus on driving improvements across the business.

“Our fourth quarter results were as expected given the ongoing choppiness across the residential construction landscape. Sales improved 2.0%, driven by 6.6% growth in Specialty Distribution, while Installation was relatively flat in the quarter. We also improved adjusted EBITDA margin by 10 basis points to 19.7%. Broad macro fundamentals continue to support long-term demand growth across our end markets. Low housing inventory, population growth and demographic shifts, as well as ongoing initiatives to reduce energy consumption, decrease utility costs, and manage emissions are tailwinds for our business.

“We have a very robust pipeline of M&A opportunities and acquisitions continue to be the highest priority for our free cash flow. In 2024 we remained disciplined around capital allocation, completing eight acquisitions which total $153.1 million in annual sales. We also returned $966.4 million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program, demonstrating our continued confidence in our outlook and ability to successfully deploy capital to generate excellent returns,” concluded Mr. Buck.

Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024          
    Reported   Adjusted  
  ($ in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023    
  Sales $1,312,206   $1,286,074     $1,312,206   $1,286,074    
  Gross Profit   $392,033     $391,116       $392,033     $391,116    
  Gross Margin   29.9%     30.4%       29.9%     30.4%    
  SG&A   $174,583     $186,316       $172,896     $178,894    
  SG&A as % of Sales   13.3%     14.5%       13.2%     13.9%    
  Operating Profit   $217,450     $204,800       $219,137     $212,222    
  Operating Margin   16.6%     15.9%       16.7%     16.5%    
  Net Income   $150,540     $146,382       $151,262     $149,305    
  Net Income per diluted share $5.11   $4.60     $5.13   $4.69    
  EBITDA       $258,025   $251,641    
  EBITDA Margin         19.7%     19.6%    
               
  Year Ended December 31, 2024            
    Reported   Adjusted  
  ($ in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023    
  Sales $5,329,803   $5,194,694     $5,329,803   $5,194,694    
  Gross Profit $1,624,918   $1,603,820     $1,624,918   $1,603,820    
  Gross Margin   30.5%     30.9%       30.5%     30.9%    
  SG&A $738,575   $724,995     $707,393   $703,374    
  SG&A as % of Sales   13.9%     14.0%       13.3%     13.5%    
  Operating Profit $886,343   $878,825     $917,525   $900,446    
  Operating Margin   16.6%     16.9%       17.2%     17.3%    
  Net Income $622,602   $614,254     $645,258   $626,857    
  Net Income per diluted share $20.29   $19.33     $21.03   $19.73    
  EBITDA       $1,074,595   $1,049,160    
  EBITDA Margin         20.2%     20.2%    
               

Sales Drivers
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

                 
      Three Months Ended December 31, 2024  
      Installation   Specialty Distribution   TopBuild, net of eliminations  
  Sales (in millions)   $789   $602   $1,312  
  Sales Drivers              
  Volume     (4.1%)     4.4%     (1.3%)  
  Price     1.5%     0.0%     0.9%  
  M&A     2.3%     2.2%     2.4%  
  Total Sales Change     (0.2%)     6.6%     2.0%  
                 
                 
      Year Ended December 31, 2024  
      Installation   Specialty Distribution   TopBuild, net of eliminations  
  Sales (in millions)   $3,295   $2,341   $5,330  
  Sales Drivers              
  Volume     (0.6%)     1.0%     (0.7%)  
  Price     1.3%     0.9%     1.1%  
  M&A     3.1%     1.3%     2.5%  
  Dispositions     (0.5%)         (0.3%)  
  Total Sales Change     3.3%     3.2%     2.6%  
                 

Segment Profitability        
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

               
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2024   Year Ended December 31, 2024  
  ($ in thousands) Installation   Specialty Distribution   Installation   Specialty Distribution  
  Operating Profit $149,445   $90,569   $649,162   $352,431  
  Change (0.4%)   8.7%   0.7%   6.5%  
  Operating Margin 19.0%   15.0%   19.7%   15.1%  
  Adj. Operating Profit $149,537   $91,160   $649,618   $352,480  
  Change (0.3%)   9.4%   0.4%   6.4%  
  Adj. Operating Margin 19.0%   15.1%   19.7%   15.1%  
  Adj. EBITDA $169,009   $106,674   $725,824   $414,182  
  Change 0.1%   7.9%   1.2%   5.6%  
  Adj. EBITDA Margin 21.4%   17.7%   22.0%   17.7%  
               

Capital Allocation
2024 Acquisitions

     
Company Annual Sales Month Closed
($ in millions)
Brabble Insulation (I) $ 5.2 February
Morris Black & Sons (I)   3.8 March
Pest Control Insulation (D)   25.4 March
Green Space Insulation (I)   6.0 April
Insulation Works (I)   28.0 May
Texas Insulation (I)   38.9 May
Shannon Global Energy Solutions (D)   10.8 December
Metro Supply Company (D)   35.0 December
Total $ 153.1  
I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution    
     

Share Repurchases
During the fourth quarter, TopBuild repurchased 134,872 shares totaling $47.2 million. For the full year, the Company repurchased 2.5 million shares for a total of $966.4 million.

New Share Repurchase Authorization
TopBuild announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $188.1 million remaining from the prior authorization (as of December 31, 2024), bringing total availability for share repurchases to $1.2 billion. The authorization reflects the continued confidence of management and the Board in TopBuild’s long-term strategy and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

2025 Outlook1
TopBuild provided its full year outlook which assumes ongoing choppiness in the residential new construction market throughout 2025. The Company noted that its 2025 guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.

     
$ in millions    
2025 Outlook Low High
Sales $ 5,050 $ 5,350
Adjusted EBITDA $ 925 $ 1,075


   
2025 Assumptions  
Residential Sales Mid-single digit decline
Commercial/Industrial Sales Low-single digit growth
Interest Expense $49 - $55 million
Capital Expenditures 1.5 - 2.0% of sales
Tax Rate 25 - 27%
   

1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 190 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

PI Aquino        
pi.aquino@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
                           
    Three Months Ended December 31,    Year Ended December 31,   
    2024
   2023   2024
   2023  
Net sales   $ 1,312,206     $ 1,286,074     $ 5,329,803     $ 5,194,694    
Cost of sales     920,173       894,958       3,704,885       3,590,874    
Gross profit     392,033       391,116       1,624,918       1,603,820    
                           
Selling, general, and administrative expense     174,583       186,316       738,575       724,995    
Operating profit     217,450       204,800       886,343       878,825    
                           
Other income (expense), net:                          
Interest expense     (17,280 )     (19,187 )     (73,092 )     (74,614 )  
Other, net     2,551       8,729       27,537       21,272    
Other expense, net     (14,729 )     (10,458 )     (45,555 )     (53,342 )  
Income before income taxes     202,721       194,342       840,788       825,483    
                           
Income tax expense     (52,181 )     (47,960 )     (218,186 )     (211,229 )  
Net income   $ 150,540     $ 146,382     $ 622,602     $ 614,254    
                           
Net income per common share:                          
Basic   $ 5.13     $ 4.63     $ 20.41     $ 19.44    
Diluted   $ 5.11     $ 4.60     $ 20.29     $ 19.33    
                           
Weighted average shares outstanding:                          
Basic     29,319,538       31,623,506       30,504,064       31,597,508    
Diluted     29,485,271       31,805,569       30,679,660       31,776,901    
                           


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended December 31,    Year Ended December 31, 
    2024
 		  2023   2024
 		  2023
Net income   $ 150,540     $ 146,382   $ 622,602     $ 614,254
Other comprehensive (loss) income:                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (11,076 )     4,227     (14,541 )     7,255
Comprehensive income   $ 139,464     $ 150,609   $ 608,061     $ 621,509
                         



TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
    As of December 31,    
    2024   2023    
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 400,318   $ 848,565    
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $18,541 at December 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023     751,612     799,009    
Inventories     406,662     364,731    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     40,382     36,939    
Total current assets     1,598,974     2,049,244    
                 
Right of use assets     189,146     204,629    
Property and equipment, net     266,992     264,487    
Goodwill     2,112,259     2,042,568    
Other intangible assets, net     557,689     591,058    
Other assets     10,366     10,865    
Total assets   $ 4,735,426   $ 5,162,851    
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 456,446   $ 469,585    
Current portion of long-term debt     48,750     47,039    
Accrued liabilities     191,786     187,217    
Short-term operating lease liabilities     68,713     65,780    
Short-term finance lease liabilities     1,487     1,917    
Total current liabilities     767,182     771,538    
                 
Long-term debt     1,327,159     1,373,028    
Deferred tax liabilities, net     240,343     243,930    
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     57,700     58,783    
Long-term operating lease liabilities     129,360     146,213    
Long-term finance lease liabilities     2,618     4,150    
Other liabilities     1,446     1,554    
Total liabilities     2,525,808     2,599,196    
                 
EQUITY     2,209,618     2,563,655    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,735,426   $ 5,162,851    
                 
    As of December 31,     
    2024   2023    
Other Financial Data                
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable   $ 701,828   $ 694,155    
Net sales, acquisition adjusted †   $ 5,409,852   $ 5,258,974    
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †     13.0 % 13.2 %  
                 
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches



TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
               
    Year Ended December 31,   
    2024
 		  2023
 		 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:                     
Net income   $ 622,602     $ 614,254    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization     140,491       132,878    
Share-based compensation     16,579       15,838    
Loss on sale of assets     1,014       2,349    
Amortization of debt issuance costs     2,881       2,881    
Provision for bad debt expense     15,742       6,481    
Provision for inventory obsolescence     7,586       4,794    
Deferred income taxes, net     (3,462 )     (7,476 )  
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:              
Receivables, net     56,017       20,812    
Inventories     (41,723 )     74,529    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (3,143 )     (2,598 )  
Accounts payable     (30,420 )     (8,867 )  
Accrued liabilities     (5,816 )     (4,444 )  
Other, net     (2,322 )     (2,022 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities     776,026       849,409    
               
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:              
Purchases of property and equipment     (69,349 )     (63,998 )  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (136,767 )     (149,154 )  
Proceeds from sale of assets     2,593       14,982    
Net cash used in investing activities     (203,523 )     (198,170 )  
               
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:              
Repayment of long-term debt     (47,039 )     (40,138 )  
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (6,107 )     (6,528 )  
Exercise of stock options     3,226       3,130    
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (966,352 )        
Payment of contingent consideration           (300 )  
Net cash used in financing activities     (1,016,272 )     (43,836 )  
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash     (4,478 )     1,093    
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (448,247 )     608,496    
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period     848,565       240,069    
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period   $ 400,318     $ 848,565    
               
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:              
Interest $ 69,975     $ 71,463    
Income taxes     219,484       220,773    
               
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:              
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 50,502     $ 56,255    
Accruals for property and equipment     1,023       912    
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock     9,444          
               



TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                                           
    Three Months Ended December 31,          Year Ended December 31,           
    2024     2023   Change    2024   2023     Change   
Installation                                          
Sales   $ 788,554     $ 790,414     (0.2 )%   $ 3,294,630     $ 3,188,232       3.3 %
                                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 149,445     $ 149,999         $ 649,162     $ 644,392          
Operating margin, as reported     19.0 %     19.0 %         19.7 %     20.2 %        
                                           
Rationalization charges           41                 1,923          
Acquisition related costs     92       11           456       527          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 149,537     $ 150,051         $ 649,618     $ 646,842          
Operating margin, as adjusted     19.0 %     19.0 %         19.7 %     20.3 %        
                                           
Share-based compensation     258       372           976       1,496          
Depreciation and amortization     19,214       18,422           75,230       69,123          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 169,009     $ 168,845     0.1 %   $ 725,824     $ 717,461       1.2 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     21.4 %     21.4 %         22.0 %     22.5 %        
                                           
Specialty Distribution                                          
Sales   $ 601,830     $ 564,468     6.6 %   $ 2,340,837     $ 2,268,339       3.2 %
                                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 90,569     $ 83,355         $ 352,431     $ 330,938          
Operating margin, as reported     15.0 %     14.8 %         15.1 %     14.6 %        
                                           
Rationalization charges     80                 (476 )              
Acquisition related costs     511                 525       350          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 91,160     $ 83,355         $ 352,480     $ 331,288          
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.1 %     14.8 %         15.1 %     14.6 %        
                                           
Share-based compensation     358       298           1,545       1,286          
Depreciation and amortization     15,156       15,193           60,157       59,607          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 106,674     $ 98,846     7.9 %   $ 414,182     $ 392,181       5.6 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     17.7 %     17.5 %         17.7 %     17.3 %        
                                           



TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                                         
    Three Months Ended December 31,            Year Ended December 31,         
    2024   2023
     Change    2024
 		  2023
 		    Change 
Total net sales                                        
Sales before eliminations   $ 1,390,384     $ 1,354,882             $ 5,635,467     $ 5,456,571          
Intercompany eliminations     (78,178 )     (68,808 )             (305,664 )     (261,877 )        
Net sales after eliminations   $ 1,312,206     $ 1,286,074       2.0 %   $ 5,329,803     $ 5,194,694       2.6 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 240,014     $ 233,354             $ 1,001,593     $ 975,330          
General corporate expense, net     (9,807 )     (16,787 )             (65,416 )     (52,067 )        
Intercompany eliminations     (12,757 )     (11,767 )             (49,834 )     (44,438 )        
Operating profit, as reported   $ 217,450     $ 204,800             $ 886,343     $ 878,825          
Operating margin, as reported     16.6 %     15.9 %             16.6 %     16.9 %        
                                         
Rationalization charges     80       41               73       1,923          
Acquisition related costs †     1,607       7,381               8,109       19,698          
Acquisition termination fee                         23,000                
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 219,137     $ 212,222             $ 917,525     $ 900,446          
Operating margin, as adjusted     16.7 %     16.5 %             17.2 %     17.3 %        
                                         
Share-based compensation     3,174       4,757               16,579       15,836          
Depreciation and amortization     35,714       34,662               140,491       132,878          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 258,025     $ 251,641       2.5 %   $ 1,074,595     $ 1,049,160       2.4 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     19.7 %     19.6 %             20.2 %     20.2 %        
                                         
Sales change period over period     26,132                     135,109                
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     6,384                     25,435                
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales     24.4 %                   18.8 %              
                                         
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
                                         



TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                           
    Three Months Ended December 31,    Year Ended December 31,   
    2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		 
Net sales                          
Same branch:                          
Installation   $ 769,980     $ 790,414     $ 3,194,945     $ 3,172,854    
Specialty Distribution     589,392       564,468       2,310,659       2,268,339    
Eliminations     (78,178 )     (68,808 )     (305,664 )     (261,877 )  
Total same branch   $ 1,281,194     $ 1,286,074     $ 5,199,940     $ 5,179,316    
                           
Acquisitions (a):                          
Installation   $ 18,574     $     $ 99,685     $    
Specialty Distribution     12,438             30,178          
Total acquisitions   $ 31,012     $     $ 129,863     $    
                           
Dispositions (b):                          
Installation   $     $     $     $ 15,378    
Total dispositions   $     $     $     $ 15,378    
Total net sales   $ 1,312,206     $ 1,286,074     $ 5,329,803     $ 5,194,694    
                           
EBITDA, as adjusted                          
Same branch   $ 253,145     $ 251,641     $ 1,054,680     $ 1,046,120    
Acquisitions (a)     4,880             19,915          
Dispositions (b)                       3,040    
Total   $ 258,025     $ 251,641     $ 1,074,595     $ 1,049,160    
                           
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales                          
Same branch (c)     19.8   %         20.3   %      
Acquisitions (d)     15.7   %         15.3   %      
Total (e)     19.7   %   19.6   % 20.2   %   20.2   %
                           
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales                          
Same branch (f)     NM             41.5   %      
Acquisitions (d)     15.7   %         15.3   %      
Total (g)     24.4   %         18.8   %      
                           
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch
(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NM Not Meaningful
                           



TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
                           
    Three Months Ended December 31,    Year Ended December 31,   
    2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		 
Gross Profit Reconciliation                          
                           
Net sales   $ 1,312,206     $ 1,286,074     $ 5,329,803     $ 5,194,694    
                           
Gross profit, as reported   $ 392,033     $ 391,116     $ 1,624,918     $ 1,603,820    
Acquisition related costs                          
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 392,033     $ 391,116     $ 1,624,918     $ 1,603,820    
                           
Gross margin, as reported     29.9     30.4     30.5     30.9  
Gross margin, as adjusted     29.9 %     30.4     30.5     30.9  
                           
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation                          
                           
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported   $ 174,583     $ 186,316     $ 738,575     $ 724,995    
                           
Rationalization charges     80       41       73       1,923    
Acquisition related costs     1,607       7,381       8,109       19,698    
Acquisition termination fee                 23,000          
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted   $ 172,896     $ 178,894     $ 707,393     $ 703,374    
                           
Operating Profit Reconciliation                          
                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 217,450     $ 204,800     $ 886,343     $ 878,825    
                           
Rationalization charges     80       41       73       1,923    
Acquisition related costs     1,607       7,381       8,109       19,698    
Acquisition termination fee                 23,000          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 219,137     $ 212,222     $ 917,525     $ 900,446    
                           
Operating margin, as reported     16.6   15.9     16.6     16.9  
Operating margin, as adjusted     16.7   16.5     17.2 %     17.3  
                           
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation                          
                           
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 202,721     $ 194,342     $ 840,788     $ 825,483    
                           
Rationalization charges     80       41       73       1,923    
Acquisition related costs     1,607       7,381       8,109       19,698    
Acquisition termination fee                 23,000          
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     204,408       201,764       871,970       847,104    
                           
Tax rate at 26.0%     (53,146 )     (52,459 )     (226,712 )     (220,247 )  
Income, as adjusted   $ 151,262     $ 149,305     $ 645,258     $ 626,857    
                           
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 5.13     $ 4.69     $ 21.03     $ 19.73    
                           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     29,485,271       31,805,569       30,679,660       31,776,901    
                           



TopBuild Corp.                        
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)                        
(in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended December 31,    Year Ended December 31, 
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income, as reported   $ 150,540   $ 146,382   $ 622,602   $ 614,254
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:                        
Interest expense and other, net     14,729     10,458     45,555     53,342
Income tax expense     52,181     47,960     218,186     211,229
Depreciation and amortization     35,714     34,662     140,491     132,878
Share-based compensation     3,174     4,757     16,579     15,836
Rationalization charges     80     41     73     1,923
Acquisition related costs     1,607     7,381     8,109     19,698
Acquisition termination fee             23,000    
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 258,025   $ 251,641   $ 1,074,595   $ 1,049,160
                         
Proforma acquisition EBITDA (a)                 11,395      
Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted               $ 1,085,990      
                         
(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2024.
                         



TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
  2024   Year Ended
  Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   December 31, 2024
Net sales $ 1,278,717   $ 1,365,612   $ 1,373,268   $ 1,312,206   $ 5,329,803
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   35,308     22,616     13,363     8,762     80,049
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,314,025   $ 1,388,228   $ 1,386,631   $ 1,320,968   $ 5,409,852
                             
                             
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
                             



TopBuild Corp.
2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
             
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025  
    Low     High  
Estimated net income, as reported $ 519.0   $ 640.0  
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net   55.0     49.0  
Income tax expense   182.0     225.0  
Depreciation and amortization   148.0     143.0  
Share-based compensation   20.0     17.0  
Acquisition related costs & rationalization charges   1.0     1.0  
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 925.0   $ 1,075.0  
             

