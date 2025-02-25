Defense Trade Solutions Simplifies Export Compliance with Descartes Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Defense Trade Solutions (DTS), a leading provider of export compliance and global trade services for the defense industry, is using the Descartes GlobalEASE solution to streamline and automate export compliance requirements for its clients. This furthers DTS’ mission to simplify and enable access to responsible and effective trade across the defense industry. DTS is using Descartes GlobalEASE with its managed services clients, helping them to realize reduced compliance costs and greater confidence in meeting global regulatory requirements, such as International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

“This marks a major step forward in our commitment to streamlining export compliance for the U.S. defense industry,” said Steven A. Casazza, President of DTS. “By integrating Descartes GlobalEASE into our managed service delivery model, we are providing defense contractors with cutting-edge automation to navigate the complexities of ITAR and EAR with greater speed and accuracy. This technology enhances compliance workflows, accelerates export approvals, and helps minimize risk—so that our clients can focus on delivering critical defense solutions to U.S. allies without delays.”

Used by blue-chip, multinational organizations around the world to stay current in an increasingly complex regulatory environment, Descartes GlobalEASE is a web-based, centralized global trade management platform that helps manage end-to-end trade compliance—from complex licensing and documentation requirements to OFAC and EAR regulations—and provides the necessary visibility and governance to help mitigate risk and avoid penalties while powering critical business decisions with real-time information.

“We’re pleased our solution is helping DTS support the unique needs of the defense industry and set a new standard for efficiency and accountability in its export compliance operations,” said Brian Hodgson, General Manager, Trade Compliance at Descartes. “With the potential for increased tariffs and trade barriers, rapidly shifting regulatory policies, and ongoing geopolitical instability making it more difficult to move and source goods, Descartes’ global trade intelligence solutions help organizations better navigate today’s complex trade landscape.”

About Defense Trade Solutions

Defense Trade Solutions (DTS) is a leading provider of export compliance, global trade authorizations, security cooperation and technology security & foreign disclosure solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on Foreign Military Sales (FMS), Direct Commercial Sales (DCS), and U.S. Government contracts, DTS helps clients achieve their strategic objectives while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability. For more information, visit www.defense-trade.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ global trade intelligence solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.