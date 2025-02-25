Nusano to Present at B. Riley Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced company management will present at the B. Riley Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 in New York City.

The presentation will take the form of a fireside chat-style update that will highlight Nusano’s 2025 commercialization plans and provide an overview of how the company is leveraging its proprietary technologies to make new supplies of rare and hard-to-produce radioisotopes available for medical and commercial markets.

WHO: Nusano Management



WHAT: Fireside Chat



WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

2:00-2:30 PM Eastern Time



WHERE: B. Riley Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference

New York, N.Y.





Nusano’s executives are also participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Meeting requests should be sent via the conference portal, or by emailing info@nusano.com.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

Contacts:

Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com

Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

