The market for VSD compressors is being driven by factors such as the growing need of sustainable air compressors across various industries, emphasis on environmental friendly cleaning, and improvements in overall manufacturing process technology

Rockville, MD, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global VSD compressors market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,621.8 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

An air compressor that makes use of variable-speed drive technology is known as a variable-speed drive (VSD) air compressor. A compressor with a special drive, controlling the unit's speed, or RPM, is an energy-saving alternative compared to a fixed speed equivalent. It does this by making the compressor more efficient as a rule of thumb, varying the displacement or compression ratio of a compressor generally introduces considerable inefficiency, or is impractical to implement.

Utilization of Variable-frequency drive technology in VSD compressors create new economic opportunities to air compressor user by saving energy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global VSD compressors market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach US$ 9,794.9 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5,173.1 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2035

in 2035 Pharmaceutical Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,871.8 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,318.9 million collectively

“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in air compression based cleaning will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the VSD Compressor Market:

Key players in the VSD Compressor market are Atlas Copco, A & G Compressor Parts, OMEGA AIR, Schneider, SCC Air Compressors, Zhongshan Lingyu Machinery Co. Ltd., Xiamen East Asia Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd., United Compressor Systems (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Hengyang Yunshun Electric Machinery Co. Ltd, Vortex Compressor, Ziqi Compressor (Shanghai) Co., ALUP, Sollant, Dream (Shanghai) Compressor Co. Ltd., Guangxi Gelang Technology Co. Ltd., Denair, BOGE, Kaeser Compressors

Market Development

Increasing demand for sustainable manufacturing practices and stringent environmental regulations further strengthen this market. Adoption of Variable Speed Drive (VSD) compressors in the air compression system is remarkable technological development. Compressors has ability to change the motor speed as per the demand for compressed air, resulting to significant energy saving and decreased operation costs. VSD technology allows the compressor to adjust the motor speed to changes in demand, which significantly reduces operational cost and energy consumption. In industries now increasingly seeking maximum energy efficiency, VSD compressors are becoming popular because they can minimize carbon footprints and create significant savings on cost.

This technology towards energy-efficient solutions in compressor design is also driving the development of more compact, lightweight, and portable compressor models that cater to specific industry requirements, such as construction and mining. VSD compressors are very energy efficient in industries where energy consumption is high due to their flexibility to adjust output. This is contrary to fixed-speed compressors that operate at full capacity all the time, irrespective of the demand

For instance, on 24 May, 2022, Atlas Copco released product ZR 90-160 VSD plus. An oil-free rotary screw air compressor from Atlas Copco, the ZR 90-160 VSD+, can achieve up to 35% in energy savings, thereby returning an investment quickly. The new ZR is available with or without integrated dryer. For all kinds of applications from electronics, automotive, textiles and pharmaceutical. It is housed in a compact, sound-proofed enclosure for an air compressor - this is one of the newest from Atlas Copco's portfolio for smart AIR solutions.

VSD Compressor Industry News:

Atlas Copco introduced air compressor innovation in October 2025 in an effort to spur expansion in India. There is a trend towards larger installations in India. Large-scale operations are being carried out by businesses, particularly with new investments. Since centrifugal technology is the most energy-efficient choice for managing huge flows, screw technology will be replaced by centrifugal compressors.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global VSD compressors market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type of Screw Compressor (Single Screw Compressor & Twin Screw Compressor), By Applications (Air Curtains, PCB Board Cleaning, and Product Drying), End User industry (Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Electronics), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

