CLINEXEL strengthens its Leadership Team with a New Senior-Level Appointment

Dr. Mukesh Kumar

Dr Mukesh with experience of leading Clinical Development in Sanofi, Daiichi, Cipla, DRL, Lupin, joins CLINEXEL a full-service CRO as Chief Scientific Officer.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLINEXEL, a full-service Clinical Research Organization recognized for executing high-quality, cost-effective clinical trials, Phase I to IV, maintaining high GCP standards, announced the addition of another senior-level Clinical RnD expert to their leadership team, filling a key position.Dr. Mukesh Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). As CSO, Dr. Mukesh will provide leadership for all clinical RnD activities and oversee clinical trial operations (Phases I-IV) and clinical program management . His value-added support will be available for CLINEXEL-managed clinical trials in optimizing clinical strategies, global clinical development, and driving impactful scientific negotiations for innovative therapies, biosimilars, and complex generics.Dr. Mukesh has been leading clinical R&D and clinical development in global pharmaceutical giants (Sanofi and Daiichi Sankyo), large Indian pharma companies (Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Lupin), and now in CLINEXEL.Dr. Kumar’s career is a testament to innovation and excellence in clinical trials, clinical pharmacology, translational research, biopharmaceutics, and clinical development. His contributions have driven global product registrations across regulatory landscapes, including USFDA, EMA, India, PMDA, and ROW regions.During his clinical R&D leadership roles, Dr. Mukesh supported early and late phase clinical trials of innovative products, including repurposed drugs via the 505(b)(2) path, complex generics, and biosimilars. He has played a key role in transforming R&D business through strategic clinical capabilities and high-quality clinical trials. With a proven track record of significant contributions in clinical development of over 100 successful product registrations in the U.S. and Europe, he has redefined efficiencies in clinical programs by implementing cost-effective, innovative clinical trials and pharmacology studies."I am excited that Dr. Mukesh has decided to join the CLINEXEL team," said Dr. Deepa Arora, CEO of CLINEXEL. "Dr. Kumar’s joining CLINEXEL underscores CLINEXEL's commitment to excellence in clinical trials and clinical development programs by providing the best-in-class services and strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the global clinical research landscape. I speak for the entire CLINEXEL team, welcoming him to the group knowing that he will provide critical contributions in an outstanding manner", Dr. Arora further noted.Dr. Kumar commented, "I am excited to join the experienced and talented team at CLINEXEL. This team has a very successful track record of conducting clinical trials of all Phases - Phase I to Phase IV, for innovative products."About CLINEXELCLINEXEL is a full-service clinical research organization recognized for executing high-quality, cost-effective clinical trials, Phase I to IV, and maintaining high GCP standards. We provide clinical trial execution and clinical development services for a broad spectrum of product categories, including innovative therapies, 505(b)(2), and repurposed drugs for the USA, EU, & ROW.For more information, visit our website, www.clinexel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.