In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Meat And Bone Meal (MBM) Market: Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

Meat And Bone Meal (MBM) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Meat And Bone Meal MBM Market Evolved In Recent Years?

The meat and bone meal MBM market size has experienced steady growth in recent years, increasing from $5.95 billion in 2024 to an estimated $6.23 billion in 2025. This compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7% reflects an increasing demand for rendered products, the rise of the biofuel industry, advancements in commercial pig farming, and innovative research and development. This period also witnessed a growing awareness about the benefits of utilizing sustainable animal by-products.

What Are The Key Factors Driving This Steady Growth?

The MBM market is expected to continue seeing steady growth, expanding from $6.23 billion in 2025 to $7.38 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3%. Factors contributing to this projected growth include a rising demand for sustainable animal feed solutions, advancements in protein extraction technologies, and increasing global livestock populations. Additionally, global meat consumption is on the rise, and consumer preferences are tilting towards high-protein diets. In the forecast period, significant trends include technological advancements, development of eco-friendly feed solutions, swine nutrition programs, and organic farming. The use of synthetic feed ingredients is also expected to increase.

How Is Consumer Demand Shaping The MBM Market?

A key driver for the MBM market is the growing worldwide demand for animal feeds, which are formulated to meet the nutritional needs of livestock, poultry, and other domesticated animals. The demand arises from a need to support these animals' growth, health, and productivity. A surge in global consumption of dairy products, meat, and eggs, coupled with rising livestock production and the demand for more efficient animal farming practices, further fuels the demand for animal feeds. Meat and bone meal offers high protein and mineral content, presenting both nutritional and economic benefits, and has therefore been incorporated into various animal feed formulations. For instance, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs in the UK reported a 5.9% hike in animal feed volume from 29.3 million metric tons in 2022 to 31.1 million metric tons in 2023.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The MBM Market?

Key players in the MBM market include Scoular Company, Darling Ingredients Inc., SARIA Group, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., among others. These market leaders are focusing on product innovation, and as an example, are developing innovative products such as cultivated meat products to cater to changing customer preferences, ultimately offering products with longer shelf life and greater convenience. In the UK, Meatly, a pet food manufacturer, launched its cultivated chicken pet food in March 2024, marking a significant innovation in the industry.

How Is The MBM Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Cow And Sheep Ingredients; Non Cow And Sheep Ingredients

2 By Product: 60% Protein; 65% Protein; Other Products

3 By Application: Animal Feed; Fuel; Fertilizer; Pet Food; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Cow And Sheep Ingredients: Beef-Based Meat And Bone Meal; Sheep-Based Meat And Bone Meal; Mixed Cow And Sheep Meat And Bone Meal; Cow And Sheep Offal-Based Meal

2 By Non-Cow And Sheep Ingredients: Poultry-Based Meat And Bone Meal; Pork-Based Meat And Bone Meal; Fish-Based Meat And Bone Meal; Other Animal-Based Meat And

What's The Regional Perspective Of The MBM Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the MBM market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the MBM report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights through its 15000+ reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies.

