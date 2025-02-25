Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Expands Amid Rising Demand for Perishable Goods & E-Commerce Growth | AMR

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Growth

The rapid growth of the processed food sector with increased consumption of food & beverage, and meat products drives the growth of the market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cold Chain Logistics Market by Business Type, End-Use Industry, Product, and Technology: Indonesia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the Indonesia cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, and efficient cold chain logistics solutions. Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in import-export of frozen goods or items in Indonesia. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.By business type, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market has been categorized into cold storage and cold chain transport. The cold storage segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for cold storage services for cold chain logistics On the basis of end-use industry, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is bifurcated into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish, & seafood, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. The meat, fish, & sea food segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for frozen meat and sea food in Indonesia.On the basis of product, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is bifurcated into refrigerators and air conditioning. The refrigerators segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for efficient refrigerators to successfully transport the frozen items. Depending on technology, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is fragmented into air blown and Eutectic. The Eutectic segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, owing to a majority of the cold chain logistics companies making use of the Eutectic technology in the country. Leading market players of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market analyzed in the research include Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama, GAC, Kiat Ananda Group, Kuenhe + Nagel, Maersk, OOCL Logistics Limited, PT. MEGA INTERNATIONAL SEJAHTERA, SF Express, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Wahana Coldstorage Indonesia. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Key Findings Of The Study By business type, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-use industry, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.On the basis of product, the air conditioning segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.According to technology, the air blown segment is projected to lead the Indonesia cold chain logistics market. 