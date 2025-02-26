Global Heart Closure Devices Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Heart Closure Devices Market Grown Recently And What Does The Future Hold?

Over recent years, the heart closure devices market has witnessed significant growth, ramping up from $2.77 billion in 2024 to a forecasted $3.10 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. This positive trend has resulted from enhanced awareness among healthcare providers, escalating device approvals by authorities, favorable reimbursement policies, the rise in cardiovascular diseases, and an aging population.

The market is set for further expansion, with projections for the heart closure device market size to reach $4.87 billion in 2029, indicating a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is primarily motivated by soaring incidences of congenital heart defects, increased adoption of MRI procedures, a heightened number of heart strokes, an escalated incidence of atrial fibrillation, and a growing predilection for minimally invasive procedures.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Heart Closure Devices Market?

One of the main contributors to the forthcoming growth of the heart closure devices market is the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases CVDs, driven by factors such as aging, unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetic predisposition, and the rising prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. By significantly reducing complications from congenital heart defects through minimally invasive closure of abnormal openings in the heart, heart closure devices optimize blood flow and thwart additional health issues. For instance, the Singapore Heart Foundation reported a total of 26,885 deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2023, a worrisome increase from the previous year, thereby highlighting the need for heart closure devices.

Who Are The Major Players In The Heart Closure Devices Market?

Leading the way in the heart closure devices market are companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cordis Corporation, AtriCure Inc., Lifetech Scientific Corp., among others.

Are There Any Emerging Trends In The Heart Closure Devices Market?

In a bid to enhance patient outcomes and reduce procedural complications, market protagonists are now focusing majorly on producing technologically advanced solutions such as patent foramen ovale occlusion systems. For instance, in September 2022, Abbott Laboratories debuted the Amplatzer Talisman PFO Occlusion System, touted as a progressive device for treating individuals with PFO at an augmented risk of recurrent stroke.

How Is The Heart Closure Devices Market Segmented?

1 Product: Atrial Septal Defect Closure Devices, Ventricular Septal Defect Closure Devices, Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices, Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices, and more.

2 Material: Nitinol-Based Devices, Stainless Steel Devices, and others.

3 Mode of Delivery: Transcatheter Delivery, Surgical Delivery.

4 End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, and others.

Where Does The Heart Closure Devices Market Stand Regionally, And What Regions Are Likely To See The Most Growth?

North America dominated the heart closure devices market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region anticipates the fastest growth rate moving forward. The report offers an extensive evaluation of numerous regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

