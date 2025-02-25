TopcoteK Unveils OptiMark AI - Advanced platform for Online Marketing Campaign Management

Topcotek releases V1.0 of OptiMark AI - an automated agent capable of managing and optimizing marketing campaigns and budgets across multiple platforms.

After years of laborious work, we are finally ready to release the first commercially available version of OptiMark AI and prove that online marketing still has a place to grow and expand with Tech.” — Amy Litvak, CTO of Topcotek.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topkotek, a trailblazer in AI-optimized performance marketing, today unveiled OptiMark AI, a revolutionary autonomous marketing assistant poised to transform how businesses manage and optimize their digital advertising campaigns. By harnessing cutting-edge artificial intelligence, OptiMark AI delivers unmatched precision and efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry, by independently managing budget, bidding and optimization across multiple advertising platforms.OptiMark AI integrates a unique combination of deep learning and reinforcement learning to process and analyze extensive datasets from diverse sources, including social media platforms, search engines, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This enables the AI to autonomously make real-time decisions on ad placements, bidding strategies, and audience targeting, continuously refining its approach to maximize return on investment (ROI) and reduce cost per acquisition (CPA). Full integration with payment providers allows for budget control to be done by the AI, seamlessly and accurately.“After two years of dedicated research and collaboration with top AI experts and marketing professionals, we are proud to launch OptiMark AI,” said Amy Litvak, CTO of Topcotek . “This technology marks a significant advancement in marketing automation, empowering businesses to achieve exceptional results with ease and confidence.”Early adopters have already experienced transformative outcomes. “OptiMark AI has redefined our digital advertising strategy,” said Stephen Walliams, Marketing Director at Egronomica Bees. “We’ve seen substantial improvements, with some campaigns achieving up to 40% higher ROI and 30% lower CPA compared to traditional methods. Its real-time adaptability is a game-changer.”Key Features of OptiMark AI- Autonomous Campaign Management: Dynamically adjusts bids, placements, and targeting based on live performance metrics.- Comprehensive Data Integration: Seamlessly connects with existing marketing tools and external data sources for a unified optimization strategy.- Continuous Improvement: Leverages reinforcement learning to enhance its decision-making over time, ensuring long-term performance gains.- User Empowerment: Offers transparency into its processes and allows users to set parameters or intervene as needed.Addressing Industry NeedsAs digital marketing grows increasingly complex, businesses require sophisticated tools to stay ahead. OptiMark AI meets this demand by providing a solution that not only automates but also optimizes with a level of insight previously unattainable. By making advanced AI accessible, Topcotek is leveling the playing field, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to compete with larger enterprises in the digital advertising arena.Commitment to Privacy and SecurityTopkotek ensures that OptiMark AI operates with the highest standards of data security and compliance, adhering to regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. Clients can trust that their data is handled responsibly and securely.Social responsibility and diversityTopcotek is proud to have a diverse management team, including three women in C level roles, and over 50% women in the development and product teams. Says Amy Litvak - "we are extremely fortunate to have found such a strong technological force to work on this product, and even more so when considering the vast majority of it are women".AvailabilityOptiMark AI is now available to businesses eager to elevate their marketing efforts. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.topkotek.com , or contact via the information below.About TopcotekTopcotek a leading provider of AI-driven performance marketing solutions, committed to helping businesses succeed in the digital landscape through innovative technology and data-driven strategies.

