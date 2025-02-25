PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 23, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON KIDNAPPING OF STUDENTS LINKED TO POGO Yesterday, a child was reported abducted, and I learned that the incident is related to POGOs. Now, an international school in Manila is coordinating with investigators after discovering that a senior high school student has gone missing after leaving with their driver. The continued incidents of kidnapping linked to POGOs are very alarming. Bawal na nga ang POGO pero naglipana pa rin sila hanggang ngayon. Pati pangingidnap ng mga estudyante pinasok na rin! Despite the President's ban, POGO operations continue to infest our country, fueling crime and endangering our communities. This brazen lawlessness must be crushed with absolute force. Enforcers must relentlessly hunt down these remnants of POGO and obliterate their operations. We need an ironclad, no-mercy crackdown to wipe out illegal POGOs once and for all and protect our people--especially our students--from their growing web of criminal activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.