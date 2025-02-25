PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 23, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON P2 JEEPNEY PROVISIONAL FARE HIKE CALL While we recognize that jeepney drivers and operators are burdened by rising global oil prices, the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board must ensure that any fare increase takes into consideration the welfare of the commuting public. Any significant fare increase would reduce disposable income of the underprivileged on other basic necessities such as food, healthcare, decent shelter, and education. As it is, many consumers are still reeling from high food prices. Any fare hike could dampen consumer spending and the economy down the line. Mahalaga ang bawat piso sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap at inaasahan nating isasaalang-alang ng LFTRB ang bawat panig sa anumang desisyon nito.

