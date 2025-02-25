PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 22, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON IMPORTATION OF FISH, OTHER AQUATIC PRODUCTS While we recognize that the importation of 25,000 metric tons of frozen fish and other aquatic products is intended to prevent significant increase of prices in the retail markets, the imports should be strategically released in the market so as not to cause an oversupply. The Department of Agriculture should ensure that any importation of these products would not unduly exert pressure on local fish prices to the detriment of our small fisherfolk. Moving forward, there must be a careful balancing act between addressing consumer needs and supporting the long-term sustainability of our fisheries sector. The DA should provide the necessary support for the local fishing industry to increase output and minimize imports. Infrastructure support, such as cold storage facilities, ports and harbor facilities, as well as improved market access and easier access to loan facilities, should be provided to enhance local production.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.