PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 25, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 39th Anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution I was turning 20 years old when I joined the millions of Filipinos who went to EDSA in 1986 to make our voices heard, end a twenty-year dictatorship, and fight for democracy, human rights and dignity, and a chance for a better future. That is why I am immensely happy and proud to see that our students, teachers, schools, universities and youth organizations are taking the lead in commemorating this year's EDSA People Power Revolution, even without a state holiday. Kaya kahit ilang holiday pa ang icancel ng Malakanyang, mananatiling buhay ang diwa at mensahe ng People Power - lalo na sa kabataang Pilipino na naninindigan at nagsasalita para sa kalayaan, hustisya at sama-samang pag asenso. We should take inspiration from the courage of our young kababayans, and never be cowed into fear and inactivity. We must speak truth to power, overcome disinformation and historical distortion, and continue to resist the corruption, violence, and lust for power of those who are supposed to serve the nation. Huwag tayong mapagod, magsawa at matakot na kumilos para sa tama, lalo na ngayong nag-aaway ang mga kampo ng Marcos at Duterte na parehas nagnanais na maghari-harian sa bansa. Now more than ever, we must not stay silent. Tandaan natin na kahit natanggal ang diktador noong 1986, hindi pa rin tapos ang laban para sa malinis na gobyerno at maunlad na bayan. Buhay na buhay pa rin ang korapsyon, cronyism at pamamayagpag ng oligarkiya sa lipunan. Naghihirap pa rin ang marami sa maliit na sweldo, mataas na presyo ng bilihin at kulang na pabahay. Nariyan pa rin ang pang-aabuso sa kapangyarihan, ang kawalan ng hustisya at ng pagkakapantay-pantay. Marami pa tayong kailangan pagsumikapan bago makamit ang pangakong hatid ng EDSA People Power Revolution. Pero gaya ng nasaksihan ng buong mundo noon, walang imposible sa nagkakaisang pagkilos ng sambayanan.

