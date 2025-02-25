PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 23, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON DILG'S CALL FOR POLICE NEUTRALITY DURING ELECTIONS Maintaining police neutrality during elections is crucial for the country to uphold democracy, the rule of law, and public trust. Law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, must ensure free and fair elections, empowering voters to make their choices without fear and intimidation. We will foster confidence in our electoral process and democratic institutions only when law enforcers are impartial and do not engage in partisan politics. Walang puwang ang pamumulitika sa pagpapatupad ng batas, lalo na sa panahon ng eleksyon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.