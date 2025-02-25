PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 25, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE TURNOVER OF LEARNING MATERIALS TO LEARNERS IN HIGH RISK AREAS The early procurement and expected distribution of over 87 million learning modules and 74,492 tablets are welcome developments for the implementation of flexible learning options. By engaging in early procurement, the Department of Education can ensure that 300,00 learners in high and medium-risk areas across 16 regions will have learning materials and devices to pursue alternative learning via alternative delivery modes. Pangalawang pagkakataon sa edukasyon ang inihahatid natin sa mga mag-aaral na ito at mahalagang matiyak natin na hindi sila mapag-iiwanan. Moving forward, we need to strengthen the capacity of the DepEd to utilize ADMs especially for our learners at risk. One way we can achieve this is to accelerate digital transformation and ensure universal internet access for our learners, which are among the goals of the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383). We need to make sure that digital technology becomes a tool for inclusion so that no learner gets left behind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.