PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 25, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ATTEMPTED RESALE OF SEIZED CIGARETTES The Bureau of Customs and the National Bureau of Investigation must leave no stone unturned in their investigation of the attempted resale of seized contraband cigarettes. I fully support the call for heads to roll--those behind this blatant act of corruption must be unmasked and held accountable. Anyone found involved, including BOC personnel, should be dealt with with the full force of the law. Mere termination from service is not enough--there must be prosecutions and convictions. Anything less would be a betrayal of public trust. Hindi lang ito basta simpleng smuggling o katiwalian -- ito ay raket sa loob mismo ng gobyerno! Hindi puwedeng magbulag-bulagan ang mga awtoridad. Kapag may ninakaw sa taumbayan, dapat may nananagot. Tuldukan na ang matagal nang masamang gawaing ito!

